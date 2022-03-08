LINDSIDE — The James Monroe and Bluefield boys basketball teams play in the Class A, Region 3 and Class AA, Region 3 games tonight and tomorrow, respectively.
The Mavericks (24-0) who are the top-seeded Class A boys basketball team in the state according to the last Associated Press statewide poll, will host Greenbrier West (15-9) tonight at Lindside.
The Beavers (18-5), who ranked No. 3 in Class AA in the final weeks of the AP poll, will travel to Chapmanville (13-10) on Thursday night.
Both games are slated to tip off at 7 p.m.
The winners of the co-regional championship games will earn a berth in their respective state tournament brackets in Charleston next week.
