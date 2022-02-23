LINDSIDE — The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic not only slammed James Monroe athletics in the spring of 2020, it proved a significant ordeal for Monroe County citizens as a whole.
The exploits of James Monroe’s 2021-22 boys squad have been an outright source of county pride.
“It’s been good for the boys to jump back in it and for it to come out the way they have, so far,” said Mavs boys head coach Matt Sauvage, whose team will head into the Class A, Region 3, Section 1 tournament on March 1 as the top-ranked Class A boys basketball team in West Virginia.
James Monroe held the top ranking in the Associated Press Class A boys statewide poll for eight of 11 weeks.
“Basketball in general in Monroe County has been a positive. We’ve had some good teams over the years ... but the boys have only had one state tournament team in 28 years or so. Bringing the attention to the boys program is not only good for the boys, it’s good for the school and good for the county. People are kind of coming together around it. and with our girls doing really well, too, it’s kind of a double-headed monster. It’s nice to see that in our county right now.”
Guard Shad Sauvage, a four-year starter and returning all-state first team selection, has averaged over 20 points per game during his senior season. He is being courted by at least five college programs.
“He’s played very well for us this year. He’s our sharpshooter but he’s also second on the team in steals and third on the team in rebounds. He can do a lot of those things for us, too. But he’s definitely the leader of the group. He’s had the experience and he’s been there and done that,” Coach Sauvage said.
Junior point guard Eli Allen has also averaged right 20 ppg in scoring for the Mavs, also averaging nine rebounds and nine assists a game. College scouts are already taking notice.
“He grew about three inches since last year. He’s pushing 6-foot-3 and a skilled 6-3 point guard at any level is going to help you a lot. He’s had three or four triple-doubles ... you can’t ask much more of a point guard than that,” Coach Sauvage said.
Senior Cameron Thomas is a three-year starter at James Monroe.
“He’s played big minutes. He’s our only true big man in the starting lineup. He’s about 6-5. He has to get in there and bang a little bit for us. He does a lot of the cleanup dirty work for us,” the head coach said.
Junior Josh Burks (6-2) has been a two-year starter at guard for the Mavs but he’s played on the varsity since his freshman season. Junior forward Collin Fox has also been part of the system since his freshman campaign.
“[Burks] might give you 10 points one night and zero on other nights. But he’s the player who wants do defend [an opponent’s] best player. He’s one of the best defenders we have,” said Coach Sauvage. “Collin is what I kind of call our cleanup guy. He’s going to give you a steal or two a game ... four or five rebounds a game, seven or eight points a game. He does all the little things. He’s only about 6-foot but we put him at the 4 because he plays bigger than what he is. He does a lot of things who some people don’t see but we definitely do ... taking charges and things like that,” he said.
The starting five plays most of the time for James Monroe, but the head coach can confidently go eight or nine deep when needed. Junior guard AJ Walker and sophomore forward Cooper Ridgeway are among the first to come off of the bench.
Section-mate Greater Beckley Christian has been consistently ranked among the Top 3 this season. If the Mavericks can get through the sectionals in solid shape, they have Class A powerhouses like Webster and Greenbrier West to look forward to.
“I’m not going to say there’s not other good teams in the state, but to me, we’ve got four to five really good teams in our region,” Coach Sauvage said.
