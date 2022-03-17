CHARLESTON — The James Monroe Mavericks secured a spot in the Class A title game on Thursday night, and had to fight off the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day to do it.
With the 67-44 semifinal victory over Huntington St. Joseph Central High School, James Monroe ran its season record to 27-0 and will meet a familiar foe, Greater Beckley Christian School, on Saturday morning in the championship contest.
For the postgame press conference at the Charleston Coliseum, as is typical, three players and the head coach took the stage and spoke into the microphones. In an atypical move, James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage invited the rest of the team to stand behind the media and listen in.
“These guys, they won it, not as individuals, but they won it as a team,” Sauvage said. “It takes more than a couple of players to win, and that’s what it’s all about.”
“It’s a team game, and if you don’t have all 13 of these guys, whether it be in practice, whether it be in games, we’re not where we are today.”
A.J. Walker stepped off the bench and into the fray and more than held his own when Eli Allen got his fourth personal foul midway through the third quarter.
Four of the Mavericks’ starters scored at least 14 points. Collin Fox quietly recorded 17 points, 13 rebounds and six steals. Shad Sauvage tossed in 14 points, as did Eli Allen, who grabbed 18 rebounds and was one assist shy of a triple-double.
Cameron Thomas had 13 points, nine boards and two resounding blocks, to the delight of the James Monroe cheering section located just beyond the court’s endline.
St. Joseph’s (19-8), the fourth seed in the bracket, got 17 points from Zavion Johnson and 14 from Jesse Muncy. The pair were a combined 3-for-23 in 3-point tries.
Todd Maynard, the first-year head coach of St. Joseph’s, said, “James Monroe is the real deal. … They’re probably going to win this thing.”
“They made us very, very uncomfortable. They put us out of what we do, offensively. We didn’t shoot very well, but that was because they contested a lot of shots and they applied a lot of pressure.
“We just didn’t do very well offensively tonight, which is not typical of our guys.”
Both coaches had foreshadowed, prior to the game, that they wanted their offenses to operate at a fast clip. It worked for the Mavs. For the Irish, not so much.
“I thought we had to speed (James Monroe) up a little bit,” Maynard said. “You do not want to speed up James Monroe.”
The luck of the Irish was missing most of the night. St. Joseph’s (19-8) missed its first six field-goal attempts and the Mavericks took advantage, getting buckets from three players to jump to a 7-0 lead.
The Irish scored the next five points but never took the lead. The Mavs went 4-for-5 from the field in the last 3:16 of the quarter to take an 18-9 margin after one period, capped off by Josh Burks’ acrobatic shot from the baseline.
The Monroe County squad went on a 12-2 run in the middle of the first half, and the Huntington team didn’t score from the field in the final 4:06 before halftime. A large part of that was due to eight rebounds in that span by Allen of the Mavs.
The Irish were 5-for-32 in the first half while the Mavericks made 17-of-42 and held a 37-16 advantage on the scoreboard.
Maynard said the high-stakes atmosphere may have gotten to his team.
“The lights are on. You got ‘em smelling the popcorn a little bit,” the coach said. “But the thing is, they played hard for 32 minutes.”
St. Joseph’s started the second half with an offensive flurry, cutting the Mavs’ lead to 41-26, but then hit a dry spell of almost five minutes without a field goal — even with Allen going to the bench after his fourth foul.
The James Monroe lead grew to 25 points in the final minute of play. The final 2-pointer for the Mavs came on a breakaway dunk by Allen — right in front of his schools cheering section — with 2:04 to go.
“I just saw an open lane, and I dunked it,” Allen said. “It was a pretty weak one, but I dunked it.”
The championship game for the Class A trophy will tip off at 10 a.m. on Saturday. It will be the fourth meeting this season between the Mavericks and the Crusaders of Greater Beckley Christian.
James Monroe took a 78-71 win over the Beckley squad on March 3 in their sectional championship game. Both teams went on to win at the regional level the following week to qualify for the state tournament.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Matt Sauvage said. “Greater Beckley is a great team … .”
At Charleston Coliseum
HUNTINGTON ST. JOSEPH (19-8)
Caden Ehirim 1 1-2 4, Jaden Price 2 1-1 5, Zavion Johnson 6 3-5 17, Jax Fortner 1 0-0 2, Jesse Muncy 3 7-8 14, Trey Bryant 1 0-0 2, Phillip Ignatiadis 0 0-0 0, David Cooney 0 0-0 0, Jaden Chen 0 0-0 0, Marshall Reynolds 0 0-0 0, Colin Woelfel 0 0-0 0. Totals 14 12-16 44.
JAMES MONROE (27-0)
Josh Burks 2 2-2 7, Shad Sauvage 4 5-6 14, Eli Allen 5 4-4 14, Cameron Thomas 6 1-2 13, Collin Fox 8 0-1 17, A.J. Walker 1 0-0 2, Cooper Ridgeway 0 0-0 0, Haiden Huffman 0 0-0 0, Ethan Ganoe 0 0-0 0, Jakobey Meadows 0 0-0 0, Owen Jackson 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 12-15 67.
St Joseph ……….. 9 7 17 11 — 44
James Monroe …. 18 19 12 18 — 67
3-point goals — SJ 4 (Johnson 2, Ehirim 1, Muncy 10; JM 3 (Burks 1, Sauvage 1, Fox 1). Total fouls — SJ 14, JM 15. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none.
