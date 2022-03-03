BLUEFIELD — James Monroe got busy under the backboards in the third quarter on Thursday night, to pull out of a halftime deficit and claim a sectional title with a 78-71 win over the Crusaders of Greater Beckley Christian School.
The Mavericks (24-0) defended their unbeaten streak and hoisted the championship trophy of Class A, Region 3, Section 1 on the playing floor of the Ned Shott Gymnasium at Bluefield State College.
The court was ostensibly a neutral site, but a majority of the seats were filled with Mavericks fans.
James Monroe head coach Matt Sauvage said, “It means the world. The community support is everything, in Monroe County. ... To look over there and just see a sea of purple, the whole time, just going crazy, that was awesome to see for us.
“And for the boys, it means more than the fans know.”
James Monroe junior Eli Allen had a game-high 27 points, going over 1,000 varsity points late in the game. Shad Sauvage, son of the coach, had 23 points and Cameron Thomas added 18.
Kendrick Wilson canned 10 field goals and scored 25 points for the Crusaders (16-8), who will also move on to next week’s regional round. Kaden Smallwood had 18 points, going 10-for-11 from the free throw line.
Greater Beckley head coach Justin Arvon said, “It was a really good, gritty, tough game, both ways. James Monroe made a couple of more plays there, than we did, and went on one more run than we did.”
“They’re a talented group. They’re number 1 for a reason. We may see them again this year (in the state tournament). I know they’re going to be there. We’ve got to get ourselves there, starting Wednesday.”
The Mavericks led 25-23 after an up-tempo first quarter. James Monroe went on an 11-2 run in the second period, rebounding some errant, quick shots by the Crusaders and taking the ball the other way.
Arvon called a timeout and his Beckley squad Answered with their own 12-2 to run to close out the half. Wilson’s fadeaway jumper with 4 seconds on the clock gave the Crusaders a 41-40 halftime margin.
The story of the third quarter was James Monroe’s defensive dominance. The Mavs‘ rebounders forced Greater Beckley into 10 one-and-dones on offense, and the Crusaders were 2-for-12 from the field in the period.
“We were finishing in the first half,” Arvon said. “We were not doing that in the second half. ... But our guys battled, they really did. We’ve got a lot of work to do on a few things defensively, but we’re almost where we need to be if we want to take it all the way.”
The Mavericks climbed out of the game’s seventh and final tie to hold a 62-48 lead going into the final frame, after Collin Fox’s scoop shot concluded the third quarter scoring.
Free throws held sway through the final 3:38 of the contest and the Mavs held off the Crusaders’ comeback hopes.
Thomas said, “We just picked it up on defense, and kept rolling on offense, and that’s what helped at the end.”
Matt Sauvage said, “All five guys on the defensive end had to crash (the boards). Then, offensively, of course, they run. and they’re good at it. So we had to get two or three guys back (on defense) quick.”
In the second half, he said, “We decided that we just had to execute better, on the offensive end and defensive end. and I feel like we did.”
Allen had already picked up three fouls in the first two quarters but he had none thereafter. Sauvage said, “Eli’s a dynamic player. ... We had to have him in there.”
Allen said, “This is what we’ve practiced all season for, played the whole regular season for. These moments, right here.”
“We knew it was going to be a really, really tough-fought game. We just came in and gave it all we got.”
He said about his 1,000-point achievement, “It’s amazing. I mean, I couldn’t do it without every one of my teammates. They all helped me through it, every one of them.”
“Greater Beckley’s a good team,” Matt Sauvage said. “I told the boys coming into it, I told the fans coming into it, that this was going to be a heck of a game — and it didn’t disappoint.”
Arvon said, “This is an extremely respectful game, each time it’s played between the two teams. Matt has a great program. He’s a great man, and their kids are outstanding and good sportsmen. I just love playing against teams like that.
“And they understand, to be the best they’ve got to beat the best, and they’re out here playing hard to beat the best team they can. Tonight, they bested us, and I would love to see them again (in Charleston).”
James Monroe will host the Region 3 co-final next week, playing section 2 runner-up Greenbrier West in Lindside. The Crusaders will travel to Webster County, champions of Region 3, Section 2, next week.
Webster County defeated the Cavaliers 83-59 on Thursday night.
At Ned Shott Gymnasium
GREATER BECKLEY CHRISTIAN (16-8)
Kaden Smallwood 4 10-11 18, John Rose 3 5-6 11, Kendrick Wilson 10 5-8 25, Sean David Kadjo 2 0-1 5, Michael Judy 4 0-0 12. Totals 23 20-26 71.
JAMES MONROE (24-0)
Josh Burks 2 0-0 4, Shad Sauvage 6 2-4 23, Eli Allen 10 6-9 27, Collin Fox 2 2-2 4, Cameron Thomas 7 4-6 18. Totals 27 14-21 78.
Greater Beckley........ 23 18 7 23 — 71
James Monroe .....,,,,25 15 22 16 — 78
3-point goals — GB 5 (Judy 4, Kadjo 1); JM 4 (Sauvage 3, Allen 1). Total fouls — GB 18, JM 16. Fouled out — GB, Wilson, Kadjo; JM, none.
