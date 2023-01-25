MONTCALM — Eli Allen scored 26 points and the James Monroe Mavericks rolled to a 74-44 win at Montcalm in boys basketball action on Tuesday night.
Josh Burks scored 13 points for the Class A defending state champion Mavs and Cooper Ridgeway fired up 12 points. Collin Fox chipped in nine points and Owen Jackson added eight.
Logan Carver scored 21 points to lead the Generals. Tristen Cline added 11 points and Nick Carver put up eight.
Bluefield 82, GB East 73
BRUSHFORK, — The Beeavers boys basketball team collected an 82-73 win over Greeover East.
Girls Basketball
Tazewell 53, Graham 43
BLUEFIELD, Va. — Maddie Day lit it up for 29 points and the Lady Bulldogs collected a 53-43 Southwest District victory at Graham Middle School.
Madi Gillespie added 16 points for Tazewell.
Ella Dales led Graham with 14 points.
Wyoming East 61, Bluefield 32
BLUEFIELD — Gracie Harvey scored 13 points and the Lady Warriors beat the Lady Beavers in a Southern West Virginia traditional rivals matchup.
Avery Lilly added 11 points for Wyoming East, Abby Persinger chipped in 10 points and Sullivan Pivont and Liv Meador scored nine points apiece.
Krisalyn Dowell scored 11 points to pace Bluefield. Aronna Dowell added eight points.
