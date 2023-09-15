ATHENS — As a part of Constitution Week activities at Concord University, the newly-formed West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals will be holding three cases Thursday at the Main Theatre at the Alexander Fine Arts Center.
Dr. Sally Howard, CU’s Chair of the Department of Social Sciences says of the opportunity, “The political science program is honored to be able to observe Constitution Day with such an important and unique event. Concord students will be getting a terrific opportunity to see first-hand the workings of one of West Virginia’s most important government bodies.”
The hearings, which will begin at 10 a.m., include:
10 a.m. — Rule 19 argument — Charleston Area Medical Center, Inc. v. Raleigh General Hospital and the WV Heath Care Authority, No. 22-ICA-169
10:30 a.m. — Rule 20 argument — Earl J. Nicholson and Joyce A. Nicholson v. Severin POA Group, LLC, Antero Resources Corporation, Rockwell Resources, LLC, JEC Production, LLC, and Robert R. Jones, et al., No. 22-ICA-207
11:15 a.m. — Rule 19 argument — IPI, Inc. and Matthew Joseph Taylor v. Axiall Corporation and Eagle Natrium, LLC, No. 18-C-14
The appointed judges are Chief Judge Daniel W. Greear, Judge Charles Lorenson, and Judge Thomas E. Scarr.
Chief Judge Greear says, “We, as a court, are thankful to faculty, students and staff at Concord University for their willingness to host the inaugural ICA-On Campus. The ICA plans to host one on-campus argument day during each term of court moving forward, with a different West Virginia college or university selected each time. My son is a recent Concord graduate and so it is particularly special for me to hear argument on that campus.”
Judge Lorensen provides insight into the program, stating, “Access to justice has been a priority of the Intermediate Court of Appeals. I look forward to furthering that goal amongst college students with the launch of this program.”
Judge Scarr shares his thoughts, “It has been great working with Concord University on this event. I look forward to engaging with the students and providing them a closer look at the West Virginia judiciary in action.”
The Intermediate Court of Appeals was signed into law on April 9, 2021, and began July 1, 2022, after passing the 2021 regular legislative session.
The law establishes a three-judge panel that will serve 10-year, staggered terms.
Governor Jim Justice appointed the first three judges from a group who applied and were interviewed by the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission. This court has the discretion to determine which cases require oral argument. More information can be found here: http://www.courtswv.gov/lower-courts/intermediate-court.html.
Jeff Harvey
