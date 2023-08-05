PRINCETON — West Virginia’s drivers will be seeing more members of law enforcement watching for violations this August as the Governor’s Highway Safety Program and NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) work to reduce crashes and deaths on the highways.
“This month you should expect to see an increase in traffic enforcement across the state”, said Lt. A.M. Ballard with the WV Coalfields Highway Safety Program / Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
These mobilization efforts are already underway.
“Our first mobilization effort that started Aug, 1 is targeting red light and stop sign violations,” he stated.
In 2021, the IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) estimated that 127,000 people were injured in crashes and 1,109 were killed from someone running a red light.
“Just because we aren’t in a large metropolitan area doesn’t mean we are immune,” Ballard said. “Our local agencies frequently work crashes at intersections related to these violations. Sometimes there are minor injuries, but as we’ve seen locally in Mercer County and across the region over the past year, even deaths occur from these infractions.”
“The state’s second effort is Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement starting on Aug. 4,” he added. “If there is one way to reduce injuries in a crash – it is by wearing your seat belt. It’s a common misunderstanding that drivers and passengers think they are safer if they are thrown from a vehicle in a crash. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. Over 59 percent of young adults –18 to 34 years old– killed in vehicles were not buckled up in 2022.
“Even this week our law enforcement in Mercer County responded to a rollover crash where the driver was thrown from the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries, and had to be transported by helicopter to a trauma center,” Ballard said. “No matter if you are driving a block down the street or taking your last trip to the beach this year – buckle up.”
Law enforcement agencies will be looking for DUI infractions as well.
“We also have extra enforcement scheduled for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over mobilization that starts in West Virginia on Aug. 18 and runs through Labor Day,” Ballard said.
During this mobilization, law enforcement will be looking for impaired drivers – not just from alcohol, but from drugs. too.
“In 2021, there were 13,384 people killed in drunk-driving crashes related to alcohol – which is about one person every 39 minutes,” Ballard stated. “With our ongoing impaired driving arrests, on average for the area, about 35 percent of drivers arrested for a DUI are impaired by drugs.”
“We want to remind all drivers that it’s not just alcohol that can impair you,” he added. “With the availability of medical cannabis and other legal and illegal drugs, drivers often don’t think about the side effects when it comes to driving. Simply put ‘if you feel different, you drive different.’ Plan responsibly to have a sober ride if you think there’s a chance you may using and need to travel.”
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
