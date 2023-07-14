PIPESTEM — The fourth of six state-wide qualifiers for the 90th West Virginia Open Championship enjoyed a great day Friday at Pipestem Resort and State Park.
A field of 38 golfers teed off Friday morning competing for one of 12 spots available at this year’s West Virginia Open, which will be played July 26-28 at Berry Hills Country Club in Charleston.
Earning Medalist Honors in Friday’s qualifier was Bosten Miller of Hurricane with a five under par 67.
Other successful qualifiers included Hunter O’Neal of Bluefield, Va. (69) ; Josh Howell of Charlton Heights (70); Mitch Hoffman of Poca (73); Tanner Vest of Shady Spring (73); Jerod Ewing of Hinton (73); David Woodrum of Bluefield (74); Case Tolliver of Bluefield (75); Cole Burgess of Bluefield (76); David Gibb of Marlinton (76); Matt Felber (76); and Rocky Frye of Bramwell (76).
Alternates are Ben Marsh of Summersville (76) and John McCuskey of Charleston (77).
“We’re always happy to host WVGA events,” said Pipestem’s Head Golf Professional Steve Robertson.
“We’re glad to see new faces and old friends.”
Other highlights of the day included six birdies for Miller, four birdies and an eagle for O’Neal and four birdies each for Hoffman, Howell and Marsh.
