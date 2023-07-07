As promised, we’ll dip into messages which have been sent to me, some adding information complementary to recent columns.
Along those lines are recent comments from Myra Hammack which goes into more detail about Mercer Street business history to go along with the information given me by the Kessingers.
Myra wrote, “Blue Flash Gas actually was at the end of Mercer St. down close to the railroad tracks, My Grandfather, W. M. Wolford, opened it in 1924 and later in 1948 moved it to the 600 block of Mercer Street.
“After he died, my Uncle Dan M. Akers took over and after he retired my cousin, Dan M. Akers Jr. took it over and owned and operated it for many years.
“Let’s talk about the best food ... Brock Restaurant on Mercer Street had the best hot dogs and Woolwines next to the Royal Theater also had very good hot dogs.
“Mary Hickman at Hickman’s Drug had the best barbecues and Jimmie’s Restaurant had the best cheeseburgers, Spanglers had cherry and vanilla cokes.
“On Halloween, there was always a snake dance that started down at the railroad station and went up to the courthouse. That was always fun to weave in and out like a snake.
“You mentioned Gerry’s Men Store, My sister and I both think it was Gary’s.”
Note: That was my mistake. I misunderstood what the Kessingers told me.
“We also loved the Honey Bee, Susie Q where they had a jukebox for us to dance by.”
Note: I knew of the latter but wasn’t sure whether it was a renamed Honey Bee or another restaurant in the same area like possibly next door.
Bill St. Clair, who is doing research on the Mercer Poor Farm where some of his relatives were residents, is looking for assistance in researching a book he’s writing about it. He wrote, “There’s a history of maybe as many as 3,000 souls being lost to obscurity. Many of them died there and a large number of them were buried there. Information about Gardner Poor Farm, it’s residents and burials is a great potential resource to genealogists and families looking for lost loved ones, not to mention finding out the names and disposition of the residents would be a gem for the county of Mercer.
“All of the above is the intent of the book about Gardner I started in January of this year. I currently have confirmed about 150 names of the estimated 300 people buried there. I hope to have close to 200 by the time the Memorial rolls around near the end of May.”
If you have any information for St. Clair, you can contact him at 734-629-6752 or Billncindy1@gmail.com.
Speaking of the last column, both Edward Tomchin and Douglas Thomas said the Royal (later Lavon) Theater had Saturday matinees with western movies featured.
If you have comments about this or anything else in this column, please share with me.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
