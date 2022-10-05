A dozen individual honorees as well as the 1973 Gary High School Class AA State Champion basketball team will be enshrined into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame this Saturday, October 8, in ceremonies at Mount View High School, beginning at 1 pm.
This will be the tenth annual induction, originated and sponsored by the Mighty Welch Lions Club.
The individual honorees this year include Johnny Allen (Iaeger), Jackson Beamer (Welch), Floyd “Smokey” Easterling (Iaeger), Troy Hawks Sr. (Welch), Chris Jones (Big Creek), C. P. “Chuck” Martin (Big Creek), David McDaniel (Northfork), Maurice “Mo” Robinson (Welch), Nick Shaffron (Gary, Welch and Welch), William Spencer (Kimball and Mount View), Leon Stout (Gary) and Carlotta Young (Northfork).
The 1973 Coaldigger basketball team was coached by Ergie R. Smith, Jr., with Tom Callaway and Frank Radnoczi serving as assistant coaches.
Johnny Allen, a prolific scorer for the Cubs, averaged 25 ppg both his junior and senior seasons and recorded 23 triple-doubles while playing for Iaeger.
He also scored 40 or more points in a game ten times and set a single game record with 49 points, breaking Larry Kennedy’s mark of 48 points.
Allen was named as a Prep All-American both his junior and senior years. He also excelled in the classroom all three years at Iaeger High School.
He continued to play basketball for 20 years in Independent leagues after high school.
Jackson “Jack” Beamer was a quarterback and kicker for the Maroon Wave, graduating in 1935. He also played on the Welch basketball teams and was a swimmer for the Coney Island Swim team.
Following graduation from Welch, he attended Massanutten Military Academy where he played football (at 128 pounds) and was on the swim team.
In 1936, Beamer attended West Virginia University and played on the freshman football team.
An illness caused him to have to leave WVU, but after his recovery, he helped coach the swim team for Welch High School and later joined the American Red Cross and taught swimming lessons for many years at Linkous Park.
His parents were Frank and Della Beamer. He and his wife, Martha Francis, were the parents of one daughter, Martha Carol .
Jack and Martha Carol founded J. M. Beamer Accounting and he later served as Comptroller for the Council of the Southern Mountains until his retirement.
Floyd “Smokey” Easterling received his nickname from his older brother, who told everyone that “Smokey” threw a baseball so fast that smoke rolled off it.
Even though he quit school in the eighth grade, he worked his way up to an assistant store manager in Hemphill. He met his wife-to-be Margaret, who was a clerk at the store, and they got married a couple years later.
He moved to Paynesville before entering the Navy during World War II, where he served on a transport ship.
Back home, Easterling became a minister in the Primitive Baptist Church for 25 years.
His love of sports and his community resulted in him helping to pay bills for the needy.
He worked as a supporter from 1962-1977 for Iaeger High School athletics, both boys and girls. He provided transportation and food for the athletes.
“Smokey” started the Boy Scouts of America in his community and was named as Parade Marshall for a Iaeger High School Homecoming.
He passed away in 1997.
Troy Hawks, Sr. joined the Navy fresh out of high school and served from 1948 to 1952.
He loved baseball and played for his ship’s teams.
After separating from the Navy, he got employment as an auto mechanic.
In his spare time, he parlayed his love for baseball into serving as head umpire for the Welch Little League and influenced Ergie Smith to begin his long and illustrious umpiring service to Little League baseball.
Hawks also coached his son’s Senior League baseball team.
From 1973-1977 he coached the Welch American Legion baseball teams, compiling a 98-21 record and qualifying four times for the State Tournament.
His athletic interests also crossed over to supporting Welch High School by running the clock at football games, keeping statistics for several years and for even painting the equipment.
Troy was a faithful member of the American Legion Post 8 and he became State Commander for the 40 & 8.
He passed away in 1997 from heart failure.
Chris Jones played football, basketball and track for Big Creek High School before graduating. He not only excelled in athletics, but also scholastically.
As a senior, he was voted to the special honorable mention All-State football team and played in the North-South football game after graduation.
Jones attended Concord College (now University) and played football for the Mountain Lions and was on the All-WVIAC football team as a lineman in 1990. He was also a permanent fixture on the Dean’s List each semester.
He led Bath County to a Virginia State football championship as head coach in 2001 and then was head mentor at Heritage of Lynchburg, winning a State title there in 2002.
Jones has also served as head football coach at Franklin County High School in Rocky Mount Virginia and is the current Assistant Principal and head football coach at Covington High School.
Chris also won Pioneer District Coach of the Year and his teams at Covington qualified for the playoffs his first four years there.
C. P. “Chuck” Martin was an outstanding athlete at Big Creek, excelling in football, basketball and track.
After graduation, he was a walk-on football player at WVU, playing under head coach Bobby Bowden. His career as a Mountaineer was cut short by a shoulder injury, however, Coach Bowden allowed Martin to remain with the team and work with the coaches.
Following his graduation from WVU, Coach Bowden recommended Martin for an assistant coaching spot for the Bluefield Beavers, which he accepted. He was an assistant under the late John Chmara when the Beavers won the 1974 football title.
After that, Chuck moved on to Jacksonville, NC to teach and coach. His football teams there made the playoffs 11 of his 14 years.
Martin was named Coach of the Year 11 times in football and golf while at Jacksonville, where his coaching spanned 20 years and his teams won 130 games.
He coached golf four years, where his teams advanced to the state playoffs three times.
He served as Vice President and President of the North Carolina Football Coaches Association and has college experience, having coached at Marshall University, the University of North Carolina and at Ohio University.
David McDaniel was an outstanding student and athlete for the Blue Demons, where he excelled in basketball under Hall of Fame Coach Jennings Boyd.
He was a three year starter for the basketball team, where he was selected to the All-County team and second team All-State as a junior. He was named to the first team All-State squad as a senior.
During his senior season, McDaniel averaged almost 28 ppg. For his three season, he averaged 21.0 points per game, along with 7.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
In his senior season, when the Northfork five won the Class AA state crown, he broke the single game Blue Demon scoring record with 49 points against Whitewood, VA.
Upon graduation, McDaniel was awarded a scholarship to play basketball at West Virginia State, where he had four successful seasons, being named team captain his senior year.
His academic success continued, as he consistently was named to the Dean’s List.
Maurice “Mo” Robinson was a four year standout in basketball at Welch High School.
In high school, he scored 1748 points for a 19.4 ppg average and was named to the All-County team all four years. His senior year at Welch he was cited on the Class AAA All-State team and named team captain of that squad.
Recruited by many colleges and universities in 1974, “Mo” chose WVU, where he starred for four years.
In 105 varsity games in college, Robinson averaged 17.4 ppg and 11.7 rebounds per outing . He canned 56 percent of his field goal tries for the Mountaineers.
Team captain his senior year, Maurice was named to the All-Eastern Eight team.
At WVU, he had 42 double-doubles, 66 ten point or better games and 19 twenty-point or better games.
In his senior year, he recorded 17 double-doubles.
After his career at WVU, he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks.
Nick Shaffron is a graduate of Gary High School and Marshall University.
He joined the West Virginia Army National Guard after college and one of his first experiences was helping the recovery of those killed in the Buffalo Creek Flood in 1972.
One of his final experiences in the Guard was active duty following the 1977 flood that damaged McDowell County.
Shaffron got into coaching in 1974 as a football assistant for Gary and he started the Coaldigger wrestling program. He also coached baseball at Gary.
When Mount View was born in 1978, he coached baseball and wrestling.
He estimates that he has coached over 900 varsity baseball games in his 36 years, with over 600 wins.
Five times his baseball teams have advanced to the state baseball tournament and played for the state titles.
In 1983 Shaffron was named WV Baseball Coach of the Year and he was nominated for National Coach of the Year.
Nick worked tirelessly on the baseball field at Mount View that bears his name, in order to make it a first class facility for the Golden Knight baseball teams.
Many of Shaffron’s former players have gone on to play in college.
Nick is a proud member of the Am Vets association.
Rev. William Spencer graduated from Kimball High School in 1963, where he excelled in football, basketball and track under the leadership of Hall of Fame Coach Henry Winkfield.
He excelled scholastically in high school and went on to play football, basketball and track at Concord under Hall of Fame coaches Ira Blankenship and Don Williams.
Bill became the first black athlete in history to graduate from Concord.
A school teacher in McDowell County for over 30 years, Spencer has been an ordained minister for 32 years and has served on the Welch City Council for 36 years.
A member of the Welch Lions Club, he is a past president of the Club.
Leon Stout attended Gary District High School before graduating from Gary High School in 1967, after integration.
He played both football and basketball at both schools and played under Hall of Fame coaches Ergie Smith and James Wilkerson and Sid Cure.
Leon played on the 1965 Gary District Class A State championship basketball team and on the 1966 Gary Class AA State championship football team.
The latter, his senior season, Stout was named to the All-County football team and also to the All-State grid squad, after playing both guard and center for the Coaldiggers.
Carlotta Young’s love of organized basketball goes back to her junior high school days at Kimball, where the Lady Terrors didn’t lose a game in her three year career there.
In 1976, playing for Hall of Fame coach Ron Tote at Northfork, the Demonettes won the first state crown in the new era.
They also won the title in 1977 and lost only one game in her three years playing at Northfork.
During her three years at Northfork, Young averaged a double-double in both points and rebounds.
She was named to the All-Sectional team and the State Tournament All-Tourney team. She was cited on the All-State squad.
In her junior season, Young set a state tournament record with 23 rebounds in one game.
Her senior season, she was named to the Sectional All-tournament team.
Carlotta’s interest in organized basketball continues today as a volunteer for middle school organized basketball activities and by supporting the elderly in her community.
The 1973 Gary Coaldigger boys’ basketball team will be inducted into the McDowell County Sports Hall of Fame.
Gary topped Magnolia in the state finals 71-50.
Of local interest, Mount View boys’ basketball coach Gary Brown was the sixth man on that team in 1973.
