ATHENS — The 33rd Homer K. Ball Memorial Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at Pipestem State Park.
Proceeds from the tournament are used to fund scholarships for Concord University students. In the last 13 years, the tournament has raised more than $163,511 and has awarded over 391 scholarships.
Ball, a Lerona, W.Va. native, graduated from Concord in 1948. He served as sheriff of Mercer County, a West Virginia state senator and director of the physical plant at Concord.
Tee time for the captain’s choice tournament is 8:30 a.m. with a shotgun start on Pipestem’s 18-hole course. The cost is $125 per person, which includes green fees, cart and tournament souvenirs. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for the tournament. Boxed lunches will be provided due to COVID-19 guidelines.
Proceeds go to the Homer K. Ball Scholarship Fund held by the Concord University Foundation, Inc.
Registration deadline is Friday, June 1, 2022.
Checks for registration fees may be made payable to Concord University Foundation, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712-1405.
Participants may also register by calling the Foundation office at 1-304-384-6067, emailing foundation@concord.edu or online by visiting http://www.concord.edu/homerball
