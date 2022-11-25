BLUEFIELD — Glowing dinosaurs and a volcano greeted guests Friday night as they lined up and waited to see even more illuminated wonders at the 2022 Holiday of Lights in Bluefield City Park.
The Holiday of Lights officially opened Thanksgiving evening, and more visitors were waiting near the park gates Friday night as 6 p.m. was approaching. Many of them had arrived well ahead of time to get a good place in line. Traffic is being routed through the Stadium Drive parking lots to help control congestion.
“By 5:20 (p.m.) cars were already here,” volunteer Karen Miller of Bluefield said as she got ready to accept donations with volunteer Johnna Havens of Bland, Va.
“They’ve added so many different lights,” Havens said of the new displays.
Visitors were entertained by new lights along the Mitchell Stadium parking lot and near the city tennis courts as they waited for their turn to drive through the Holiday of Lights. Dinosaurs, a volcano, palm trees and more greeted them, and lights flashed to music broadcast on radio channel 101.7.
Jared Justice of Tazewell, Va., and his family were first in line for the Holiday of Lights.
“We try to do it every year as a tradition,” Justice said minutes before the gates opened. He looked to the dinosaurs in lights. “It’s pretty neat. The kids like it a lot, too.”
More Tazewell, Va., residents in the next car were ready for Christmas light displays.
“We’ve been waiting a while,” said Wanda Angles, adding that some of her grandchildren had come from Wytheville, Va., to see the Holiday of Lights. “We’re excited. I love them.”
Kayla Sink had driven all the way from Beckley to see the show’s 1.3 million Christmas lights.
“I came here when I was little,” she recalled. “It’s been years. I’ve heard they put on a really good show now.”
At 6 p.m., a City of Bluefield pickup truck pulled up and an employee got out.
“You all can go ahead!” he called. Within moments, the line of vehicles was heading for the park gates while more were leaving Stadium Drive and joining the line.
Visitors are asked for donations which help fund the Holiday of Lights and expand its offerings.
The Holiday of Lights will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m., and then on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
