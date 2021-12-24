PRINCETON — From Christmas trees to acts of kindness, memories of the holiday season were recently shared by people with local ties via Facebook.
For Connie Slusher of Princeton, a small silver tribute tree dedicated to the memory of her parents Calvin and Alice Bailey has its roots in a Christmas 51 years ago.
On Christmas of 1970, Calvin Bailey was a patient at a V.A. hospital and unable to come home for Christmas. Alice Bailey had a small silver Christmas tree as a part of the family’s decorations and kept it up after finding out that Calvin wouldn’t be home for Christmas. The next spring Calvin Bailey returned home and the tree, decorated and with presents under it, was in his bedroom leading to a special Christmas celebration.
Christmas trees were also a key part of the memories of siblings Kristen and Brennon O’Sullivan, who grew up in Athens.
Kristen O’Sullivan recalled, “When I moved back to West Virginia after 14 years in Georgia, my sons were 7, 9 and 10 and were used to cutting their own trees at a farm in Georgia. We kept up that tradition at Belcher’s Tree Farm on Mercer Springs Road. This year, I had the joy of going to find trees with my two grandchildren at Belcher’s farm. We found out while we were there that this would be the last year Mr. Belcher and his wife will be opening to the public. We are full of gratitude for the many years of memories.”
Brennon O’Sullivan’s memory of getting a Christmas tree involved his late father Kevin O’Sullivan, a too-tall tree and a chainsaw.
“Dad and I brought a tree home and, after considerable effort, got it into the house, only to realize that it was too tall for our ceiling’s 14’9” peak. It was too tall to stand upright and we weren’t about to drag it back out of the house. Dad said he knew what to do,” he said.
After leaving the living room, Kevin O’Sullivan came back with a chainsaw, pulled the cord and proceeded to attempt to cut the tree down to size.
“He leaned into the tree with the chainsaw at full throttle and soon, smoke and sawdust filled the air while countless decibels screamed through the house so loud we couldn’t hear Mom coming. I’ll stop there,” O’Sullivan said.
As a coda to the situation, the family from then on used a broom handle cut to the exact length to measure their trees.
KiKi Harmon of Princeton remembered Christmas of 2005 for an unusual but treasured gift.
“My favorite Christmas memory was 2005. I received a TV, a Walkman CD player, both of which I had been asking for months, but my most memorable gift was a jar of pickled beets. Sounds crazy, but they were my favorite food and my parents did this for me. It’s not the gift but the lasting memory for me. They did this solely for me when there were five of us and I’ll never forget it, “ she said.
While Mona Mosrie of Princeton was long-associated with her family’s restaurant, Jimmie’s on Mercer Street, it’s a somewhat different food-related memory which she recalled.
“I have many memories of the holidays. My Mom and Dad had hearts of gold as all who knew them would agree. Mom always prepared wonderful meals for the holidays and other days. My dad was born in Lebanon so we had a traditional Lebanese Christmas dinner the Sunday before Christmas. My aunt and uncle from Tennessee would come in and join us for our Lebanese holiday meal. I remember they would say this is what I would call a feast.”
She continued, “Over the years, it became a tradition to have both a Lebanese Christmas dinner and an American Christmas dinner. This went on for many years. Both of my parents are now gone and I miss them very much. I’m thankful for the wonderful parents I had and I’m proud that I can prepare Lebanese food also. Everything has changed but my memories of Christmas will remain in my heart forever.”
Deborah Goodwin of Princeton remembered a Christmas Eve many years ago when her parents, Abner (Buddy) and Delma Burchfield of Athens, gave a soldier on leave a ride home on a wintry night.
“When I was nine or 10, Dad took us over to our maternal grandparents’ home at Pinoak on Christmas Eve. We had a great time there, opening gifts, watching Christmas specials on a black-and-white TV, playing with kittens in the barn and devouring a feast Grandma made on her wood stove,” she recalled.
After the family left to return to the Shawnee Lake area they called home, they encountered the soldier in uniform walking along the road.
“Mom said, ‘Buddy, is that a military man walking in the cold?’ We passed him then stopped as they decided to give him a ride. Dad said, ‘Debbie, you hop up front and he can ride in the back.’ The young soldier ran to our car and jumped inside. Dad asked him where he was going and he said, ‘Home, Camp Creek area. I’m want to surprise my parents. I’ll might be heading to Vietnam soon.’”
Despite icy conditions, the soldier made it home without incident, Goodwin said.
“Mom said, ‘Buddy, did you notice that we didn’t pass any vehicles going there or coming back? The young man would possibly have frozen to death before he made it to his house. There was no one else who could have picked him up.’”, she said.
Goodwin concluded, “The kindness my parents showed that evening was my favorite early Christmas memory.”
Jeff Harvey is a freelance reporter and columnist for the Princeton Times. Contact him at delimartman@yahoo.com.
