BLUEFIELD — Bluefield University announces the resignation of Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Tonia Walker. Walker will join the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association as Assistant Commissioner.
Named as Director of Athletics on July 1, 2019, Walker was elevated to Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics in 2020. Under her leadership Bluefield University has added new sports, men’s and women’s track and field, and this fall women’s golf will make its debut.
At BU Walker established four pillars from which the Athletics Department would operate, academic success, athletics success, community engagement, and division infrastructure.
She was the driving force in the development and implementation of the 2020-2024 Athletic Division Strategic Plan and created the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee which allows student-athletes the opportunity to communicate with leadership and develop leadership skills.
Walker oversaw the creation and development of the Principles for Social Injustice and Peaceful Protest, to guide team discussions for considering if, when, and how to participate in peaceful protest associated with competition. The Social Justice statement read prior to each Bluefield University home athletic event was a product of the principles and its discussions.
“This is definitely a bittersweet moment in time, but an opportunity I could not overlook. I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the last three years with so many wonderful people within the Bluefield family,” Walker said.
“I will forever cherish the relationships cultivated during my time here. I am so proud of the efforts made to strengthen the academic success, competitiveness of teams and to garner a better experience for the student- athletes. I wish the very best to the BU Community in the days and years ahead.”
Walker’s career as an athletic administrator began in the CIAA.
“I am excited about returning home to the CIAA where I began my career over two decades ago. It’s growth and success under Commissioner Carpenter-Parker has been phenomenal and my family and I are looking forward to being a part of that.”
Walker will leave Bluefield University on June 15.
