BRISTOL, Va. — Graham High School’s McCartney Hinkle shot a 68 to collect medalist honors in the Region 2D Golf Tournament played at Clear Creek Golf Course in Bristol, Va., on Monday.
Hinkle, who’ll represent Graham at the Class 2 State Golf Tournament, was named Region 2D Golfer of the Year.
Other Graham scores from the Region tournament included Alana Hanmaty (99), Keith Sarver (139), Harrison Knowles (115), Sam Giamporcaro (112) and Bruce Terry (126).
Marion won the Region 2D team championship with a collective score of 322.
led by Tyler Sayers (72). Lee High placed second with 326, led by Caleb Leonard (82).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.