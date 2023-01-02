High School Basketball Games
Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023
Boys Games
River View at Montcalm
PikeView at Independence
Tazewell at Lebanon
Richlands at East Ridge
Narrows at Bath County
Girls Games
River View at Montcalm
Princeton at Oak Hill
Tazewell at Lebanon
Bath County at Narrows
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023
Boys Games
PikeView at CTC Tournament
Graham at Pulaski County
Girls Games
Graham at James Monroe
Giles at Narrows
Thursday, Jan 5, 2023
Boys Games
Grundy at Richlands
Auburn at Giles
Girls Games
Grundy at Richlands
Montcalm at Independence
Westside at Bluefield
PikeView at Bridgeport
Friday, Jan 6, 2023
Boys Games
Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm
PikeView at CTC Tournament
James Monroe at CTC Tournament
Graham at Virginia High
Narrows at Highland
Girls Games
Tazewell at Bluefield
Princeton at Capital
James Monroe at Pocahontas County
Graham at Virginia High
Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023
Boys Games
Shady Spring at Bluefield
Princeton at Capital
James Monroe at CTC Tournament
Girls Games
Mount View at Phelps, Ky.
PikeView at East Fairmont
