High School Basketball Games

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023

Boys Games

River View at Montcalm

PikeView at Independence

Tazewell at Lebanon

Richlands at East Ridge

Narrows at Bath County

Girls Games

River View at Montcalm

Princeton at Oak Hill

Tazewell at Lebanon

Bath County at Narrows

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023

Boys Games

PikeView at CTC Tournament

Graham at Pulaski County

Girls Games

Graham at James Monroe

Giles at Narrows

Thursday, Jan 5, 2023

Boys Games

Grundy at Richlands

Auburn at Giles

Girls Games

Grundy at Richlands

Montcalm at Independence

Westside at Bluefield

PikeView at Bridgeport

Friday, Jan 6, 2023

Boys Games

Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm

PikeView at CTC Tournament

James Monroe at CTC Tournament

Graham at Virginia High

Narrows at Highland

Girls Games

Tazewell at Bluefield

Princeton at Capital

James Monroe at Pocahontas County

Graham at Virginia High

Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023

Boys Games

Shady Spring at Bluefield

Princeton at Capital

James Monroe at CTC Tournament

Girls Games

Mount View at Phelps, Ky.

PikeView at East Fairmont

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you