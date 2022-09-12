WALESKA, Ga. — Nathan Herstich of Bluefield is the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Football Offensive Player of the Week.
The league announced the awards on Monday.
This is the third edition of the awards for the 2022 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Sept. 19.
Herstich, a sophomore from St. Cloud, Fla. rushed for 50 yards and a touchdown while passing for 220 yards and a pair of scoring strikes in Saturday’s 41-33 loss to NCAA Division II Emory & Henry
Herstich Averaged 4.2 yards per carry on his 12 rushing attempts.
He completed 19-of-42 passes en route to his first weekly honor of the season.
