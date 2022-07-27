The Mercer County Health Department has received details of the protocol on vaccines for monkeypox and is going through the process to be able to provide testing.
Department Administrator Bonnie Allen told members of the Mercer County Board of Health Wednesday during the board’s monthly meeting no cases have been confirmed locally, but two possible cases in the state are now waiting on confirmation.
Allen said that in July the country had seen 1,972 monkeypox cases, a number that has now risen to 3,947.
“We have been arranging on who will do the testing but we have to get approval from the state lab before we can test…” she said.
Obtaining the vaccine is complicated, she said, and hurdles have to be cleared because of the short supply.
“We are as ready as we can be (at this point).”
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, said Tuesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing that the second probable monkeypox case was found in Kanawha County, but the CDC must confirm it.
But she also said the virus, which is transmitted through close physical contact with 99 percent of cases in men, poses a low threat in West Virginia.
Monkeypox is rarely fatal and symptoms can include a blistering rash, fever, chills, exhaustion, headache and swollen lymph nodes.
“The vaccine is available, but it is in short supply,” Amjad said.
Allen also said the new Novavax COVID vaccine will be arriving soon.
This new vaccine includes two shots, three to eight weeks apart, according to the CDC, and is highly effective.
Allen said it not yet available but it will be offered as soon as possible, giving residents an extra choice.
She said Novavax cannot be used as booster for other vaccines,
“It cannot be mixed,” she said.
The vaccine is coming at a time when the Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading.
Mercer County is now in the gold on the state County Alert System map, indicating a rising rate of spread.
“The number of positive cases is going up,” she said.
According to the state Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Mercer County reported 253 new cases last week.
Allen said several outbreaks have occurred in long-term care facilities, with some residents being admitted to Princeton Community Hospital.
“The nursing homes and personal care homes ae getting hit pretty hard,” she said.
The new variant spreads easily, but the consequences are not as severe, especially with those fully vaccinated.
“People are not as sick with boosters,” she said. “It helps prevent more severe illness.”
Allen said deaths are now far fewer than they were with the first Omicron spread.
Statewide on Wednesday, 1,097 new cases were reported in the previous 24 hours, zero deaths, 332 COVID patients in state hospitals with 44 in ICUs and 12 on ventilators.
