BLUEFIELD — A tight ballgame was broken open in the second half as the Graham defense clamped down to hold Wise Central’s Wing T-offense to negative two yards. The G-Men offense was somewhat more productive past intermission.
Graham scored 19 unanswered points in the second half to beat the Warriors 43-14 at Mitchell Stadium and win the VHSL Region 2D final for the second year in a row.
“Defense came out and made great plays, they got after it and at half time we told them if they don’t score no more than they won’t win so the guys took that and ran with it,” G-Men head coach Tony Palmer said.
Graham (11-2) forced three turnovers along with a partially blocked punt that set up the offense to score on short fields.
Two plays into the second half Wise Central (10-3) fumbled on a sack and Graham recovered at the 13-yard line. The G-Men were unable to get into the end zone and settled for a Joey Dales 23-yard field goal.
On the next Warriors possession the snap on the punt flew over the punter and into the end zone where he recovered but was tackled for the safety.
The third time with the ball in the second half Wise Central threw an interception that was returned by Isaiah Justice 79 yards to the one-yard line. The G-Men scored on a one-yard run by Tre Booker.
“Our goal is just to stop them and when the turnovers come that’s a bonus. As long as we’re stopping them we’re good but when the turnovers come it puts our offense in an even better position,” Graham linebacker Aaron Edwards said.
With a constant rain both offenses struggled to put together miscue-free drives but with the Graham defense giving the offense short field they were able to convert.
“Defense had a big part in it. We wouldn’t have that many points if the defense didn’t stop,” Graham quarterback Devin Lester said.
It was not a clean game by Graham as it committed 15 penalties, which backed them up 140 yards and wiped out a number of first downs along with a touchdown.
“It was terrible, it was terrible. That’s stuff we can control so we gotta be better than that,” Palmer said.
The G-Men also fumbled the ball on a sack resulting in a turnover and the G-Men had a player ejected late who will miss next week’s state semifinal game.
It only took three plays for the G-Men to score as a 50-yard pass was followed by two runs from Lester, the second being a two-yard plunge for the opening touchdown.
Graham added a 26-yard field goal early in the second quarter and on the ensuing kickoff Xavyion Turner stripped the returner and ran it 17 yards for a score.
The lead was extended to 24 when Lester scampered in from 15 yards out after the G-Men got great field position from a partially blocked punt.
“I felt like our receivers were blocking really well and giving me opportunities to get outside and score,” Lester said.
Lester finished with 122 yards rushing on 16 carries while also completing six passes for 81 yards.
He added a third touchdown of his own in the third quarter when he scampered 16 yards around the end to put the game out of reach with the defense Graham was playing.
The G-Men were giving the Warriors a heavy dose of Lester and Booker running the ball finishing with 175 yards for the game. Booker had 63 yards on the ground.
The first completed pass of the game for the Warriors came with just over three minutes left in the second quarter as Ethan Mullins fired a deep pass that Ben Brickey caught over the top of a G-Men defender before running it in for a 71-yard touchdown.
Capitalizing on turnovers has been a key part of Wise Central’s success this season and they recovered a fumble at the six-yard line after a sack. The Warriors scored on the third play of the drive with Mullins finding Tyson Tester from three yards out.
C.J. Crabtree led the Warriors with 45 yards rushing and Matthew Boggs had 27 yards but neither could not break long runs with a disciplined G-Men defense.
In the second half there were more negative rushing plays than positive for Wise Central as the Graham defense won the line of scrimmage and made initial contact in the backfield on almost all runs.
Graham moves on to the state semifinals where it will travel to Appomattox next Saturday.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.