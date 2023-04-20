In 2022, soaring gas prices and inflation combined to fuel the first-ever ridership contraction along the southern West Virginia-based Hatfield-McCoy Trail system. This year trail officials are anticipating a rebound, and early statistics are pointing to that possibility.
Ridership permit sales have already improved over 2022 and gasoline prices have stabilized when compared to a year ago. Those factors, combined with good weather, is already leading to increased interest in the trails, according to Hatfield-McCoy Authority Executive Director Jeff Lusk.
Between 85,000 to 90,000 riders are expected this year, Lusk said. If the trail system reaches or exceeds 90,000 permit sales that would top the 2022 season, which saw about an 8 percent decrease in permit sales.
“We sell 50 percent of our passes from March 15 to June 1,” Lusk said. “This is a critical time for us. It’s generally when everybody makes their first trip, so roughly 50 percent of our sales come in that stretch, that 75-day stretch of the year.”
While inflation remains stubbornly high, gas prices were the main culprit that impacted ridership permit sales in 2022. That’s because ATV tourists use gas to reach the Hatfield-McCoy Trails, and gas to operate their machines while on the trail system.
“It has helped that gas prices are down and have stabilized, so we’re looking for a great spring,” Lusk said. “We’re looking forward to a good year this year.”
Final permit sales for 2023 won’t be known until late winter.
That is because the Hatfield-McCoy Trail measures annual sales from November of the previous year to November of the current year. Selling an annual pass is usually the only transaction between an ATV tourist and the trail authority.
After buying a pass before going on the trails the first time that season, a rider will normally return two, three or more times during the season, according to Lusk.
With all of these out-of-town riders traveling to the region each year, new ATV lodging and related accommodations are still needed to meet the demand.
Lusk says the trail authority has been urging entrepreneurs to create more lodging and other businesses catering to ATV tourists.
One example Lusk pointed out is the Old Bank Lodge off Route 52 in Bluewell. It was recently converted into new ATV lodging with bedrooms, garages, kitchen facilities and other amenities.
As ridership numbers rebound, additional accommodations will certainly be needed to meet the demand.
For now all signs point to a return to normal ridership levels on the trail system, particularly with gas prices lower today than they were a year ago.
That is certainly good news for our region, including the counties that host the trail system.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.