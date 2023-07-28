TAZEWELL, Va. — A party celebrating the art of wearing old-fashioned hats – Hang On To Your Hat – It’s Party Time – is coming Aug. 12 to the Historic Crab Orchard Museum.
The event will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum at 3663 Crab Orchard Road in Tazewell, Va.
“Artists, historians, authors, musicians, dancers and even a farmer will take you on a journey into their life as they share their experience for the love of the arts,” said Ginger H Branton, executive director of CART. “Step back and enjoy the reception as you stroll through the museum as Miss Emma Yates tells her story as a hat maker growing up in Pocahontas, Va.”
Featured guests artists include Susan Reeves as Miss Emma Yates; author Linda Hoagland; kiln-formed glass artist Nancy Brooks; Elaine Holmes who does embroidery; pianist Sandra Culler; storyteller and author Deb Linkous; musician Erica Galloway; vocalist Mary Jones; historian Ginger Cates; muralist Ellen Elmes; microgreens enthusiast Regina Roberts; dancer Emily Hinkle; and historian Gaynelle Thompson.
“Join us on this adventure and who knows you might even find a treasure,” Branton said. “Wear your hat and come with two, cause the summer’s not over till we see you.”
For more information call (276) 963-3385 or email joinCARTtoday@gmail.com
The party is sponsored by Citizens for the Arts (CART); Historic Crab Orchard Museum; Historic Pocahontas, Inc.; and the Tazewell County Public Library.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.