PRINCETON — The Princeton girls basketball team laid a trap for highly-touted George Washington. But the Lady Patriots managed to evade it in the end.
Finley Lohan scored 19 points, leading GW to a 61-60 season-opening victory at Princeton at Ralph Ball Court, on Friday night.
The Lady Patriots (1-0) came in ranked No. 3 among Class AAAA girls, according to the Associated Press preseason poll.
“Our message to the girls was to send a statement and I think we did that. We’re going to start winning big games,” said Lady Tigers head coach Matt Smith.
“Lohan is a really impressive player. She sets them up and gets them going ... she makes everything happen, and she is tough,” he said.
Alaira Evans had 18 points for the visitors from Charleston and Kierstyn Fore added 13 points.
Maddie Stull scored 17 points to pace the Lady Tigers (2-1). Sadie Boggess added 14 points and Aliyah Taylor, Kalyn Davis and Laren Parish had six points apiece.
“Before tonight, I thought we were going to be O.K. After tonight, I know we’re going to keep working,” Smith said.
Princeton travels to Brushfork to play Bluefield on Tuesday.
Montcalm 49,
Mount View 39
WELCH — Kayleigh Hodges scored 19 points en route to a road victory at Mount View.
Summer Williams added 17 points for the Lady Generals (1-0). Hodges and Williams had seven rebounds apiece and Makenzie Crews distributed nine assists.
My’Asia Hil scored 11 points to pace the Lady Golden Knights (0-2).
Montcalm plays River View on Thursday at home. The Montcalm Court Dedication Ceremony will held at 5 p.m. and the girls varsity will be held at 6 p.m. Boys varsity nightcap will follow.
At Ergie Smith Court
Montcalm 49, Mount View 39
MONTCALM (1-0)
Taylor White 3, McKenzie Crews 6, Hayley Kendrick 2, Kaileigh Hodges 19, Tayten Lester 2, Summer Williams 17.
MOUNT VIEW (0-2)
Mi’Lysha Martin 7, Da’Zya Martin 4, Ty’Quashia Wray 5, My’Asia Hill 22, Kiersten Lucas 1
Montcalm.......................15 9 14 11 — 49
Mount View......................4 15 7 13 — 39
3-point goals: Montcalm, (none), Mount View (none).
