PILGRIM’S KNOB, Va. — One male individual was in custody Wednesday after a Buchanan County high school’s resource officer learned there was a gun on school property.
At about 9 a.m., the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Resource Officer at Twin Valley High School that a firearm had been located in a parked vehicle on school property, according to a statement issued by the sheriff’s office.
The weapon was seized and found to be loaded, according to the sheriff’s office.
Twin Valley High School was immediately put on lockdown while officers secured the area to do a threat assessment. The school was cleared, and the lockdown was lifted. The school resumed its normal activities, and there were no injuries to any students or members of the faculty.
Deputies with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office had one male in custody. The investigation was pending, and officials with the sheriff’s office said another statement would be released later.
