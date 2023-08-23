WELCH — “We definitelty have some inexperienced spots,” began fifth year Mount View head football coach Maurice Gravely.
“We will have to improve a little each game.”
Gone from last year’s squad are two-year starting quarterback Ryan Long and starters Jaylen Hall and Johnathan Huff. A bevy of underclassmen with speed to burn will be the replacements.
Jaron Hale, a sophomore this year who played wideout last season, will move into the backfield to fill Long’s shoes at quarterback for this year’s Knights.
Still planning to run the spread in 2023, Gravely will look to sophomores Tyeshoun Foddrell and Trey Gregory will be the slot receivers, with senior Drayvin Waddell and sophomore Hunter Muncy on the outside.
Senior Travious Richardson will be the Golden Knights fullback.
Gravely praised his lines, both offensive and defensive, as being the strength of the team.
David Harmon returns at center while juniors James Ferrell and Keishon Lewis will be the starting guards, with sophomore Seth Hall and returning senior starter Jonathan Gregg at the tackles.
Senior Jarett Engelman (6-foot-9, 495 pounds) could see playing time on the offense playing tackle, as could junior Samuel Pounds.
Senior Matt Atwell and junior James Gianato could also lend assistance on the offensive line.
Defensively, in the 4-4 or 2-5, Engelman appears set as an inside player. Pounds and Gregg will also see action on the interior line.
Richardson, and Jeyean Scott, Foddrell and Zion Jackson will be the linebackers in the 3-4, while Hale and Gregory will be the corners, with Waddell and Muncy at the safeties.
Kenneth Powell is a utility-type player and could see PT on either side of the football.
Assistant coaches for The View include Ryan Harmon, JJ Rose, Thomas Bell, with Ed Evans serving as trainer.
Nine games are set on the 2023 Mount View card, witj Braxton County, Paden City and Clay County, replacing Summers County, Van and Wheeling Central.
Tolsia is also gone from a year ago, and will probably be replaced by Roanoke Catholic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.