BLUEFIELD, Va. — Graham High School senior Elle Gunter is following in her mother’s footsteps by pursuing a college basketball career. She’ll just be playing for a different program.
Gunter, who is the daughter of G-Girls head coach Jessica Gunter, signed a letter of commitment to play for Roanoke College during a ceremony at Graham High School, on Wednesday afternoon.
“It was such a relief. I think its such a boost before going into tournament play,” the 5-foot-10 senior guard-forward said. “Being committed before basketball season was such a weight off of my shoulders ... to already have an idea where I’m going, what I’m studying and stuff like that. I think that makes for a better senior season.”
Coach Gunter played her college basketball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise. But she’s proud to see her daughter heading to Salem, Va. to play for the Maroons.
“They have a very strong program. They like to run the floor,” said coach Gunter who noted that Elle came to the attention of the Maroons coaching staff through the youngster’s involvement with the Bristol Pistols travel team.
“[Roanoke College coaches] attended several games when we were in Louisville. [Elle] played the post for Bristol … like a 4 … so she’ll probably play a 3 or 4 for them,” said coach Gunter, who took the reins of the G-Girls program in 2015 when Elle was still a middle-schooler.
Elle Gunter has averaged 14.5 points, 11 rebounds per game for the G-Girls during her senior season. She was courted by Bluefield University and Freed-Hardeman University, but fell in love with the Roanoke College campus — and the style of women’s basketball played there.
Roanoke College has a very competitive NCAA Division III women’s basketball team and is currently among the top three teams in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference at present.
“I’m excited, I know it’ll be a challenge but I know I’m up for it. I like to play fast basketball and that’s how they play. I know there will be an adjustment period, but hopefully it all goes well,” she said.
Elle intends to pursue post-graduate dental school and the academic offerings at Roanoke College dovetailed with her career ambitions.
“I felt like they could offer me more than the other schools I looked at because they have a pre-dental program there,” she said.
Coach Gunter intends to wrap up her coaching career at Graham at the same point her daughter finishes her playing career there.
“This is my last season with the G-Girls … I’ll be retiring after this one,” said Coach Gunter.
“Elle is graduating and looking to play on and we’ve got a little boy as well. So it’s time for me to move on,” Gunter said.
