BRISTOL, Va. — Markel Ray scored 25 points and the Graham boys basketball team defeated Marion 57-35 in Thursday’s Southwest District boys basketball tournament semifinals.

Cole Sexton added 15 points for the G-Men (10-11), who advance to face Virginia High in Saturday’s SWD boys tournament finals. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Virginia High.

Virgiinia High (18-5) got 24 points from Ethan Carpenter en route to a 79-31 win over Richlands in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

Colton Mullins scored 16 points for the Blue Tornado, which ended their season at 8-15 overall.

Girls Bracket

Richlands 63

Tazewell 27

RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 18 points to lead the Lady Blue Tornado to a lopsided victory over Tazewell in the SWD girls tournament semifinals.

Chloe Reynolds and Jaylyn Altizer scored 10 points apiece for Richlands (20-1), while Arin Rive added nine points.

Addy-Lane Queen had seven rebounds and five assists.

Richlands will play Marion in today’s 2:30 p.m. championship game at Richlands Middle School.

Late Girls Basketball Scores

Alexandria City 68, Annandale 52

Eastern Montgomery 58, Narrows 36

Fort Chiswell 62, Galax 40

Gate City 42, Union 28

George Wythe 48, Auburn 38, OT

Greensville County 61, Arcadia 46

Marion 51, Virginia High 49

Oakcrest 49, Highland-Warrenton 17

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, Holston 37

Richlands 63, Tazewell 27

South County 54, Falls Church 48

St. Margaret’s 47, Grace Christian 7

Late Boys Basketball Scores

Carlisle 35, New Covenant 27

Graham 57, Marion 35

Lancaster 60, Westmoreland County 36

Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 57

Patrick Henry-Glade 57, Northwood 50

Virginia High 79, Richlands 31

Wakefield Country Day 57, Quantico 34

Word of Life 46, TPLS Christian 40

