BRISTOL, Va. — Markel Ray scored 25 points and the Graham boys basketball team defeated Marion 57-35 in Thursday’s Southwest District boys basketball tournament semifinals.
Cole Sexton added 15 points for the G-Men (10-11), who advance to face Virginia High in Saturday’s SWD boys tournament finals. Tip off is set for 7:30 p.m. at Virginia High.
Virgiinia High (18-5) got 24 points from Ethan Carpenter en route to a 79-31 win over Richlands in Thursday’s other semifinal game.
Colton Mullins scored 16 points for the Blue Tornado, which ended their season at 8-15 overall.
Girls Bracket
Richlands 63
Tazewell 27
RICHLANDS, Va. — Annsley Trivette scored 18 points to lead the Lady Blue Tornado to a lopsided victory over Tazewell in the SWD girls tournament semifinals.
Chloe Reynolds and Jaylyn Altizer scored 10 points apiece for Richlands (20-1), while Arin Rive added nine points.
Addy-Lane Queen had seven rebounds and five assists.
Richlands will play Marion in today’s 2:30 p.m. championship game at Richlands Middle School.
Late Girls Basketball Scores
Alexandria City 68, Annandale 52
Eastern Montgomery 58, Narrows 36
Fort Chiswell 62, Galax 40
Gate City 42, Union 28
George Wythe 48, Auburn 38, OT
Greensville County 61, Arcadia 46
Marion 51, Virginia High 49
Oakcrest 49, Highland-Warrenton 17
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 44, Holston 37
Richlands 63, Tazewell 27
South County 54, Falls Church 48
St. Margaret’s 47, Grace Christian 7
Late Boys Basketball Scores
Carlisle 35, New Covenant 27
Graham 57, Marion 35
Lancaster 60, Westmoreland County 36
Lebanon 64, Chilhowie 57
Patrick Henry-Glade 57, Northwood 50
Virginia High 79, Richlands 31
Wakefield Country Day 57, Quantico 34
Word of Life 46, TPLS Christian 40
