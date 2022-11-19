BLUEFIELD — Graham swung the Gate shut on Saturday.
Playing on their home field, the Graham G-Men rolled up 409 yards of offense and grabbed three interceptions to power past the Gate City Blue Devils 61-14 in a Virginia Class 2 quarterfinal playoff game.
Ty’Drez Clements ran for 238 yards on 19 touches and scored touchdowns in each of the three quarters in which he played for Graham (12-0), while Jamel Floyd picked off two Gate City passes and capped off the day by running the ball 8 yards for the G-Men’s last touchdown.
A former Southwest Virginia powerhouse, Gate City (8-4) rebounded from some lean years with the arrival four years ago of Jeremy Houseright as their coach. After the game, he said he had no illusions about taking on Graham, whom they scrimmaged in August.
“We knew how good they were,” Houseright said. “We came in here and tried to scratch and claw and see what happens. And credit to Graham. They’re a good ball club and they’re well coached.”
Graham head coach Tony Palmer said, “The score may indicate it was kind of easy for us, but it was not easy in any way. They’re a good football team; Coach Houseright does an outstanding job. I think Gate City’s on the way back up … It was a pleasure to share the field with them.”
It was the 36th time that the two schools had met on the football field. Graham has now won 16 of those games.
Though the sun shone on Mitchell Stadium on Saturday afternoon, a wind out of the west occasionally made the temperature feel like it was in the teens. But, as with most circumstances this season, Graham was prepared.
Senior Ethan Alvis said, “We’ve been outside practicing every day. We just made sure we’re acclimated to it, so we were ready to play today.”
They showed they were ready early.
On the game’s third play from scrimmage, Graham co-captain Braden Watkins picked off Gate City’s first pass attempt and ran it back 32 yards for a touchdown.
The G-Men defense forced a three-and-out on the next series. Clements needed just two plays after that to get into the end zone, running 59 yards down the middle of the field to provide the home side with a 13-0 advantage — with less than four minutes gone off the scoreboard clock.
Before the half was over, Graham quarterback Braden Meadows had run for touchdowns of 22 and 3 yards and Clements had dashed 56 yards to paydirt.
Palmer said, “I think you’ve got to credit the offensive line for (our run productivity). Those guys have been solid for us all year. They block their tails off. We’ve been solid up front on both sides of the ball, so they should get all of the credit.”
Gate City quarterback Luke Bledsoe engineered a 65-yard drive and scampered for a 5-yard touchdown that spoiled the shutout bid late in the second quarter.
Leading 34-7 at the break, Graham got the ball to begin the second half, and Clements turned in what wound up being his curtain call for the day. He carried the ball six times in an eight-play series that culminated with a touchdown on his last tote.
Tristian Hass got the ball back for Graham two snaps later with an interception that he ran back 26 yards. Freshman Daniel Jennings bulled over for the next Graham score.
Dalton Roberts’ sole completion of the day went to Chris Edwards for a 56-yard scoring play about four minutes later.
Floyd grabbed his second pass pickoff on Gate City’s next offensive play and returned it 14 yards to the Blue Devils’ 8. The Graham coaches sent Floyd on as a running back for the next snap, and he polished off his day with his scoring run.
A continuous clock was in play to shorten the final period, which included one more score — a 75-yard Gate City pass play executed by Bledsoe and Gabe Johnson.
Graham, which racked up 409 offensive yards, incurred just four penalties, costing 31 yards. Gate City drew eight flags and earned 230 yards on offense.
Palmer said that his G-Men showed him earlier in the week that “they were ready to go.”
“I told them to be at practice at a certain time,” the coach said. “When I got (to the locker room), nobody was there. They’d all had already gotten on their gear, and they were on the field, waiting for me to go — 30 minutes before it was time to go.
“So I knew they were ready to go.”
Alvis, one of Graham’s unsung seniors, said, “We knew that they (the Blue Devils) weren’t going to be an easy opponent. We knew we had to come in here and not take anything lightly. We just had to make sure that we got business taken care of, and I think we did that today.”
Alvis said Graham’s season “has been everything I’ve hoped it would have been, so far. We’ll try to make a run to Salem (site of the state championship). We’ve just got to keep getting better, every week.”
“Every week is a new challenge, and we’ve just got to keep making sure that we’re ready for anybody.”
Houseright said that Gate City’s return to the postseason was “nothing I did. It was these kids, and it started back in the summer. They worked their tails off. … The kids have turned this program around.”
“We hosted a playoff game for the first time since 2014. We won a playoff game … It’s just a credit to these kids, and all the hard work and the sacrifices that them and their families have put in.”
The G-Men move on to host next weekend’s Region 2D championship game against the quarterfinal winner between Ridgeview and Virginia High.
At Mitchell Stadium
Gate City ……. 0 7 0 7 — 14
Graham ……… 20 14 27 0 — 61
First Quarter
Gra — Braden Watkins 32 interception return (Dylan Nash kick), 10:21
Gra — Ty’Drez Clements 59 run (kick wide left), 8:04
Gra — Brayden Meadows 22 run (Nash kick), 2:43
Second Quarter
Gra — Meadows 3 run (Nash kick), 8:17
GC — Luke Bledsoe 5 run (Hunter Lawson kick), 4:04
Gra — Clements 56 run (Nash kick), 1:58
Third Quarter
Gra — Clements 4 run (Nash kick), 8:28
Gra — Daniel Jennings 1 run (Nash kick), 6:36
Gra — Chris Edwards 56 pass from Dalton Roberts (kick blocked), 2:35
Fourth Quarter
GC — Gabe Johnson 75 pass from Bledsoe (Lawson kick), 11:30
_________
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GC, Ethan Fleming 9-18, Luke Bledsoe 15-30, Mason Hickman 1-4, Walker Hillman 1-3, Brendan Cassidy 1-(—2), Eli McMurray 1-(—5), Corey Byrd 1-(—2), team 2-(—7). Graham, Ty’Drez Clements 19-238, Brayden Meadows 6-44, Chris Edwards 2-7, Jonathan Shockley 1-1, Daniel Jennings 4-19, Brody Sharpe 2-7, Jamel Floyd 1-8, Byron Williams 3-5, Maliki Elick 2-5, Dalton Roberts 1-5, Jared Lawson 1-1.
PASSING — GC, Bledsoe 8-15-191-1-3. Graham, Meadows 2-2-13-0-0; Roberts 1-1-56-1-0.
RECEIVING — GC, Eli McMurray 4-43, Brendan Cassidy 2-66, Gabe Johnson 2-82.
Graham, Chris Edwards 2-56, Braden Watkins 1-13.
—————
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs, GC 10, Gra 17. Rushes-yards, GC 31-39, Gra 42-340. Passing yards, GC 191, Gra 69. Total yards, GC 230, Gra 409. Passing comp-att-int, GC 8-15-3, Gra 2-3-0. Fumbles-lost, GC 3-0, Gra 1-0. Penalties-yards, GC 8-43, Gra 4-31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.