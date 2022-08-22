LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Great American Rivalry Series season continues this week in Bluefield on Friday, August 26.
The rivalry will feature two premier teams: the Beavers of Bluefield and the G-Men of Graham at Graham High School.
The Great American Rivalry Series, now in its 19th year, shines the spotlight on top high school football rivalries across the nation.
Since 2004, the Series has covered more than 930 elite high school football rivalry games across 44 states, highlighting exceptional athletes and decades of competition.
The sponsor for the 2022 season is the United States Marine Corps.
The nomination process to be a part of the Great American Rivalry Series for the 2023 season has already begun. Each year, hundreds of nominations from high school football rivalries across the country submit their rivalry to be part of the Series.
