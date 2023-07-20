Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Mostly cloudy early with scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 79F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low around 65F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.