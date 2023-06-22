PRINCETON — Flooding issues that hit Mercer County when a Memorial Day storm dumped inches of rain is making property owners consider flood insurance and ways to mitigate the damages that high water can inflict.
Keith Gunnoe, director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Services, said that the county does participate in the National Flood Insurance Program through FEMA so our residents can get flood insurance. The government stepped in to fill a gap in flood insurance’s availability.
“Back in the mid to late Eighties to my understanding, the private insurance industry basically stopped writing flood insurance,” Gunnoe said. “So in order for folks to be able to get loans through banks and financial institutions, obviously they had to have flood insurance. The federal government, through FEMA, came up with a program called the National Flood Insurance Program that would provide a federally-backed flood insurance to people who were in flood zones.”
All counties and states across the nation have to enforce a set of flood plain rules and ordinances that FEMA wrote.
“The county had to adopt it,” Gunnoe said. “Those rules apply to anybody who’s building something new or making upgrades to their property or whatever in the permit process. Then I have to go through the flood mapping and determine if the property is in the flood zone or it’s out of the flood zone.”
There is a permitting process in Mercer County to determine whether a property is inside a flood zone.
“It’s called a Flood Plain Determination Permit. There’s a $20 fee associated with that permit,” Gunnoe stated. “So any development whether it’s new construction, whether it’s a mobile home being set up or if it’s an addition to an existing home that would exceed 50 percent of the home’s value, then they technically are supposed to contact my office and do one of these permits.”
“If it’s out of the flood zone, it’s no big deal. There’s a $20 processing fee,” he said. “They fill the application out and I type them out a permit certifying that they are not in the flood zone.”
If a property turns out to be in a flood zone, structures would have to meet certain requirements such as how high they have to be off the ground. These requirements are contained within the county’s flood ordinance rules and regulations.
“The whole purpose of that, it’s not to make money,” Gunnoe said. “Twenty dollars is minimal. It’s not to make money, but it is to help the developer, the builder, the homeowner make sure that if the property is in the flood zone, that the home is built to the correct elevation off the ground to keep them, hopefully, from ever sustaining flood damage. That’s the whole purpose of it, and that is mandated, again, by the federal government through FEMA and for the county to participate in that program. We have to do these permits.”
Communities that do not follow flood ordinance regulation could jeopardize their participation in the flood insurance program and “lose the ability for the residents to get flood insurance, period. It’s pretty important,” he said.
There are ways for property owners to see if they can become insured through the National Flood Insurance Program through FEMA or find other coverage.
“My suggestion is folks is to contact whoever they have their homeowners insurance with and speak with them about either about whether their homeowners insurance company offers riders or additions to their insurance that would cover flood loss or how they would get in touch with the National Flood Insurance Program specifically for flood insurance if they would choose to do that,” Gunnoe said.
“I’m not an insurance agent,” he added. “I don’t know the ins and outs of insurance. I do know if your house is in a flood zone and you have a mortgage on that house, you’re mandated to have flood insurance before you can get a loan through the financial institutions.”
There are also ways homeowners can mitigate problems such as high water that damages property such as water heaters and furnaces. Putting heaters, furnaces along with washers and driers on blocks or concrete pads that could keep them out of high water is one option.
“As we saw with the flood in Bluefield such as College Avenue and Union Street, residents were seeing several feet of water in their basements and I spoke to a gentleman at the town hall (meeting) over in Bluefield last week, and he was telling me that this was not the first time they have had to replace a water heater due to flood damage,” Gunno said. “I asked him if he had ever thought of mitigation efforts such as moving his water heater. Moving it out of the basement and finding a place for it up in the living space of the home and having a plumber move the water heater and remove it from the basement altogether.”
“Or elevating the water heater on blocks or a concrete pad to get it above water if that’s possible,” he said. “There might be another option of going with a tankless water heater. They operate similar to a coffee pot if you will. It (water) heats up super fast in them and there’s no holding tank, and they can be mounted on a wall and get you out of 4 or 5 feet of water in the basement.”
