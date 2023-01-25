WYTHEVILLE, Va. — Abby Berry scored 12 points and the George Wythe girls basketball team collected a 51-34 non-district win over visiting Graham at George Wythe High School, on Wednesday night.
Maria Malavolh added 10 points for the Lady Maroons.
Sophie Scarberry paced the G-Girls with 10 points.
Graham travels to Richlands on Friday.
Late Girls Games
River View 90, Liberty Raleigh 24
McDANIEL — Trista Lester fired up 32 points to lead the Lady Raiders to a lopsided road victory on Tuesday night.
Hailie Payne added 19 points, Abigail Pruitt contributed 19 points. Katie Bailey had nine points and double digit rebounds.
Brooke Brown had seven points to lead Liberty.
River View (7-6) will take on Tolsia tonight.
