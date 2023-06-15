ATHENS — A federally-funded program to help sixth and seventh graders throughout a five-county area prepare for college is in full swing at Concord University.
GEAR UP SWV has been in place since last September, Program Director Kristen O’Sullivan said.
“It stands for Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduates Program. It is a federal grant program through the U.S. Department of Education which has been around since 1998, but this is the first year that Concord has been involved with it,” she said.
GEAR UP SWV, she added, covers sixth and seventh graders in Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming counties.
“Within those counties, we serve a cohort of 3,612 students. We’ll be following them from sixth-seventh grade to senior year-first year of post-secondary education,” O’Sullivan said.
The program, she added, involves CU and New River Community and Technical College, with partnerships with the respective county Boards of Education.
“We do a lot of things between the eight full-time staff members at our central office at Rahall Hall, plus we subcontract with the county boards for additional staff. We do 24/7 online tutoring through Tutor.com and, starting next year, we’ll be doing a mentoring program. We’ll also be conducting tours of campus, not as a recruiting tool, but to get them thinking about going to any college,” O’Sullivan said.
She added, “We’re just very excited to bring this program to the area. It’s a $21 million program over seven years to help wonderful people full of talent find a way to college.”
This summer, she said, CU is hosting a Summer Day Camp and a Media Camp. The latter is being directed by Jessica Lilly, formerly of West Virginia Public Radio, and involves students learning editing, learning to create YouTube videos and generally learning how to express themselves.
NRCTC and Ace Adventures will be doing a Summer Fun Camp.
In July, the program’s students will be taking part in a Student Research Trip to Boone, N.C.
For more information, go to the GEAR UP SWV Facebook page.
Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
