WALESKA, Ga. — Jewels Gray of Bluefield is the Appalachian Athletic Conference Football Offensive Player of the Week, while Tyrese Wolfe and Thomas Lee both of Bluefield are the Defensive and Special Teams Players of the Week, respectively.
Bluefield players have won nine AAC Player of the Week Awards so far in the 2022 season.
The league announced the awards on Monday.
This is the fifth edition of the awards for the 2022 season. The next set of awards will be announced on Sept. 26.
Tyrese Wolfe, a junior from Vicksburg, Miss. intercepted 3 passes and broke up two other passes in Bluefield’s 31-19 win over Kentucky Christian. He returned the picks for eight cumulative yard, also collecting a pair of tackles.
This is his first weekly honor of the season.
Gray, a sophomore from Anniston, Ala., caught nine passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Kentucky Christian.
Gray had a long reception of 67 yards and averaged averaged 20.1 yards per reception.
This is his first weekly honor of the season.
Lee, a sophomore from Afton, Va., returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown in the win over Kentucky Christian. He also caught four passes for 100 yards.
This is his first weekly honor of the season.
