STONEWALL RESORT STATE PARK — The 2022 WV Club Team Championship, conducted by the West Virginia Golf Association , crowned its champions today with Sleepy Hollow teams taking two of three team titles at Stonewall Resort on Monday.
Winners of the Men’s Championship team from Sleepy Hollow included Brian Anania, Christian Brand, Jonathan Clark, Cory Hoshor and Sam O’Dell, finishing with a combined score of four over par 292. Other top five finishers included teams from Fincastle, Pete Dye, Riverside and the Guyan Youth. There were a total of 65 golfers on 13 men’s teams.
Winners of the Ladies’ Championship team from Glade Springs included Karen Rainey and Janie Webber.
Winners of the Senior Championship team from Sleepy Hollow included Christian Brand, John Bumgarner, Mark Cline and John Duty, finishing with a combined score of 13 over par 229.
The remaining top finishing teams represented Guyan, Parkersburg Country Club, Esquire, Big Ben and Glade Springs.
Individual winners on the day were:
• Men’s champion Jess Ferrell, Pete Dye, three under par 69;
• Ladies’ champion Karen Rainey, Glade Springs Country Club, 11 over par 83; and
• Senior champion Tim Mount, Guyan, one under par 71.
In addition, Jess Ferrell finished the day with seven birdies and one eagle, while Sam O’Dell and Chris Bohach scored six birdies each and Davey Jude and Tim Mount scored five birdies each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.