FROSTBURG, Md. — The Concord University football team held on for a 23-22 win over Frostburg State Saturday afternoon in Mountain East Conference play at Bobcat Stadium.
Holding a 23-9 lead with 9:55 remaining in the game—after a one-yard quarterback sneak from senior Jack Mangel—Concord (4-0, 3-0 MEC) watched Frostburg State (3-1, 2-1 MEC) drive down to trim the lead to 23-16 with 3:48 remaining.
On Concord’s ensuing drive, the Mountain Lions stalled out at midfield, and was forced to punt with 1:18 remaining. The Bobcats pieced together an 88-yard drive in the final 78 seconds to get within one point of CU on the game’s final play. FSU then lined up to go for two, but a false start penalty brought the kicking team out to try to tie the game instead.
A bad snap on the point after try forced the Bobcats to scramble for the end zone, coming up short.
The Maroon and Gray jumped out to a 9-0 lead with two scoring drives in the first 11 minutes of the game.
Mangel connected with junior wide receiver Cayden Chambers on an eight-yard touchdown to cap an 81-yard drive to open the contest. Sophomore kicker Mikey Rago sent a 22-yard field goal through the uprights with 4:49 left in the opening period.
Holding a 9-6 lead on the final possession of the first half, Mangel sent a jump ball to the end zone where junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie elevated above a host of defensive backs to pull in a touchdown on the final play of the half. The 31-yard score was set up after a 21-yard reception from junior running back Kris Copeland two plays earlier.
The only scoring in the third quarter was a 35-yard field goal from Frostburg State that set up a dramatic final quarter.
CU’s defense held Frostburg State to 158 yards in the first three quarters, and 310 for the game. The Mountain Lions tallied seven tackles for loss. Graduate linebacker Ty Maust collected 2.5 TFLs and a sack. Junior defensive lineman Sayrend Musgrove and graduate defensive back Phillip Russell both had a sack.
Mangel had a hand in all three CU touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). He threw for 354 yards on 28-of-42 passing. Bowie had his second-straight 200-yard receiving game as he grabbed 13 receptions for 221 yards and the second-quarter touchdown.
Junior running back Thurlow Wilkins rolled up 87 rushing yards.
Maust had a team-high nine tackles. Graduate defensive backs Rashon Lusane and John Merica both had five tackles.
Frostburg State entered the game receiving votes in the Division II National Poll, ranked 26th.
The Mountain Lions, 4-0 for the first time since 2014, welcome Fairmont State to Callaghan Stadium 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 1 for Homecoming.
