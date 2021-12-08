BLUEFIELD, Va. — This past spring, Graham high school sent its boys soccer team to the Eastern Shore to compete for a Class 2 state soccer title. This week, the G-Men athletic program sends an entirely different kind of “football team” to battle for a state title.
While the road trip does require some logistical wrangling on the part of Graham Athletic Director Ronnie Compton, it won’t be quite as involved as getting the players and coaches to the other side of the Chesapeake Bay and back.
The G-Men (13-0) will face King William (12-1) at Salem City Stadium in Salem, Va. on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 12 noon.
Graham’s journey to Nandua for the Class 2 boys state soccer finals last spring was the longest VHSL state championship road trip since Powell Valley traveled there to face Northampton in the VHSL Class A, Division 2 state championship football game in December of 1995.
In comparison, Saturday’s ride to Salem will be much less disruptive and disorienting to Graham’s players.
“Yes, this is a lot easier. We can wake up Saturday morning and basically have our same routine that we’ve done for the last 14 weeks, get on a bus and travel to Salem,” Compton said.
The G-Men will eat a hearty pre-game breakfast at 7 p.m.
“After we finish eating, we’ll load the bus and head to Salem. We’re planning on leaving between 7:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. We’ll be taking charter buses,” Compton said.
“We’ll have a police escort where hopefully everybody will come out and see the team off. I don’t know, as far as fan caravans, if people will leave that early. But we’re getting a police escort at least to the state line,” said Compton, who noted that it hadn’t been decided yet whether the bus would leave for Salem via Interstate 77/81 or by Route 460.
The Graham A.D. noted that there will be some pre-game activities on Friday. There will be a pep rally at Graham High School to wrap up the school day. Later in the evening — around 6 p.m. — there will be a Community Pep Rally at Asbury Square.
As for after the game, whatever the outcome, Compton doesn’t expect Graham’s players, coaches or fans to hang around Salem City Stadium for long after the game is completed.
The Class 1 state title game between Riverheads (13-0) and Galax (11-2) is slated to kick off in the stadium at 4:30 p.m.
“We won’t hang around too long after that. When you’re playing in that first game, the VHSL tries to push you out pretty quick,” Compton said.
