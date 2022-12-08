BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Graham High School football team will play Woodstock Central in the VHSL Class 2 state championship football game in Salem, Va. on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m.
The unbeaten G-Men will be making their second consecutive appearance in the state finals at Salem. Head coach Tony Palmer led Graham to it’s last state championship victory in 2018.
This will be the first meeting between the two programs.
Look for a complete preview of the matchup in Saturday’s Bluefield Daily Telegraph weekend edition sports section.
