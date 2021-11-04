BLUEFIELD, Va. — As of yesterday’s VHSL rankings, the Graham High School football team is the top-ranked team of any in all the four Class 2 regions in the Commonwealth of Virginia.
The G-Men (8-0) boast a 28.0 rating after last Thursday’s 58-18 throttling of Class 3 Blacksburg at Mitchell Stadium. Glenvar (8-1) has a 25.22 rating going into Friday. Neither 2A leader Nottoway (8-0, 26.25) nor 2B leader Stuart’s Draft (7-1, 25.37) appear to be in position to overtake Graham at this point.
Be that as it may, G-Men head coach Tony Palmer believes the best way the G-Men can absolutely guarantee they will play all of their Class 2 playoff games at home is to defeat Marion (1-8) in tonight’s Southwest District regular season finale at Mitchell Stadium.
“If we win [Thursday night] that’s what we’ll have all the way through as long as we can win,” Palmer said. “You put in that work during the course of the year to be able to reap the benefits. Now that’s coming to fruition for us so we’ve got to capitalize on what we’ve worked for.”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Insofar as Marion is coming off a 48-14 dismantling at the hands of Virginia High, the odds are strongly against Graham failing to complete its unbeaten run through the regular season.
Still, the G-Men can’t expect to keep winning — much less continually improving — if they take any opponents lightly. Palmer said the Scarlet Hurricane has playmakers that bear watching and his team isn’t taking anything for granted.
“They’ve got a good running back. The quarterback seems to be pretty accurate with the football and they play hard for the coach. We just have to be ready to play. We can’t look past anybody … we just have to play one game at a time and try to get better each week,” he said.
The G-Men have been led offensively by quarterback Zack Blevins — a dual passing and rushing threat — and increasingly by running back Ty’Drez Clements.
Wide receiver Xayvion Turner Bradshaw is Graham’s most explosive asset, capable of covering a lot of ground in one whack whether rushing, receiving or returning kicks and punts. He’s scored eight touchdowns over the past two games.
This week’s game being the second consecutive Thursday night game is an unusual scenario for the G-Men, who thrive on the Friday night ritual.
Palmer is typically a stickler for routine. But unlike West Virginia, playoff games in Virginia are regularly played on Saturdays as well as Fridays.
“The other team had some things going on … we basically tried to help Blacksburg out by moving that up,” Palmer said of last week’s rescheduling.
“I’m a creature of consistency, but to be honest with you [the Thursday playing dates] have kind of been helpful for us, because we’ve been allowed to go out and scout teams we’re going to play the following week,” Palmer said.
