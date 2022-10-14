BLUEFIELD — It certainly looks like the Bluefield football team’s luck is beginning to change in a big way.
Quarterback Caleb Fuller passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two and the Beavers celebrated a happy homecoming, rolling to a decisive 46-20 win over visting Tazewell at Mitchell Stadium, on Friday night.
The Beavers’ signal caller also had an interception while helping the Beavers’ defense shut down Tazewell’s usually-prolific passing attack. The Beavers had three picks on the night.
Fate appeared to smile on Bluefield from the outset.
Bluefield’s first score was set up by a field-shortening 67 yard return on the opening kickoff by Jeff King.
Fuller capitalized on the gift, leading the Beavers on a quick scoring drive capped by his 4-yard touchdown run. He added a 2-point conversion run. It was Bluefield’s ninth consecutive successful 2-point conversion, but it would not be repeated for the remainder of the night.
Bluefield took its next posession for an 81-yard scoring drive capped by Fuller’s 30-yard scoring strike to Sencere Fields, capped by a Fuller conversion pass. Fuller found Fields again for a 43-yard touchdown pass for the 22-0 lead with 9:35 showing in the second quarter.
Fuller’s added his third TD pass of the night on a 9-yard scoring toss to Brayden Fong for the 28-0 halftime edge. Fong preserved the first half shutout shortly thereafter, picking off a Bulldogs pass attempt and returning it 75 yards to keep it out of harm’s way until intermission.
In the second half, the Beavers got a 15-yard scoring run from Gerrard Wade, a 65-yard scoring scramble from Keshawn Smith and another 2-yard touchdown run from Fuller.
The Bluefield defense was as successful at shutting down the Bulldogs offense as the Beavers offense was at moving the chains. Tazewell (4-4) did not score until Cassius Harris’ 2-yard touchdown run at 6:55 in the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs offense made as much hay as it could in the final minutes as Bluefield fresh faces flooded the field.
Bulldogs quarterback Carter Creasy added a 13-yard scoring strike to Harris, capped by Zephyr Dagout’s successful PAT kick to trim Bluefield’s lead to 46-12. Creasy found Harris for a 54-yard TD pass, capped by Dagout’s kick to cut it to 46-20 with 1:55 remaining to play.
Bluefield (3-5) plays Oak Hill at Mitchell Stadium next week. Tazewell faces Marion at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.