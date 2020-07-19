During the coronavirus pandemic, many area residents have had to relocate their workplaces to their homes with the majority of their daily duties being completed online. The same for elementary, middle, high-school and college students across the region, who transitioned from a classroom setting to remote online learning.
However, that transition hasn’t been easy for some in the region due to the lack of high-speed broadband. In some cases, parents living in remote parts of our region had to search for public WiFi hotspots in order for their children to complete their courses online.
In some parts of the area, it is even difficult, if not impossible, to find a cellphone signal.
With the recent surge in coronavirus cases across the coalfield counties, and renewed questions over how we are going to get our children safely back into school this fall, there is an urgent need for action, both on the state and federal level, to ensure that all families and all students in rural areas have access to high-speed broadband.
One measure being drafted by U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and U.S. Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine, could help. Manchin and Collins plan to introduce the bipartisan Hotspots and Online Technology and Services Procurement for our Tribes and States (HOTSPOTS) Act during the next Senate session. The HOTSPOTS Act would create a 2-year, $160 million hotspot pilot program with a minimum allotment of $1.6 million per state to allow states to purchase and distribute Internet-connected devices to libraries in low-income and rural areas.
“Americans and West Virginians have had to adjust to a new way of working, learning, and living from home due to the COVID-19 pandemic and for most people, this change relies on accessible, reliable broadband, which many rural Americans do not have,” Manchin said. “Senator Collins and I are introducing the HOTSPOTS Act to help address these challenges facing low-income and rural students and families forced to work from home during school and office closures. Our bipartisan bill would help libraries across rural America provide broadband hotspots to their communities to ensure every West Virginian and American has access to the reliable broadband they need to work and learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
While the lack of reliable broadband access is considered a long-term infrastructure issue, Manchin and Collins correctly note that the current COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the short-term challenges imposed on businesses, families, and others from mandatory school closures and business interruptions.
The HOTSPOTS Act is an important step in addressing this digital divide. But time is an issue. The longer it takes Congress and our state leaders to find a way and sufficient funding to deploy high-speed broadband to rural regions, the greater the challenge is for those students and employees who are having to work remotely from home.
Finding a way to correct this problem should be an all-hands on deck bipartisan priority, particularly now that COVID-19 cases are surging once again in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia.
