BLUEFIELD — All area veterans will be treated to a baseball game and food Friday night at Bowen Field.
Marie Blackwell, ambassador for the City of Bluefield, said the game between the Bluefield Ridge Runners and the Princeton Whistlepigs is slated as Military Appreciation Night.
“The event is a way of thanking our service men and women, their families, and to show our appreciation for the sacrifices they have made for our country,” she said.
Blackwell told members of the City Board about the game during its Tuesday meeting, and thanked them for their support of veterans.
“Bluefield is a veteran friendly city,” she said.
Entrance to the Friday game is free for all active, retired or military families and will include a meal consisting of hot dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink, she said.
Events included are Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem and the first pitch thrown out by a local veteran.
The game begins at 6:30 pm with gates opening at 5 pm. Opening ceremonies will start around 6:10 p.m.
Blackwell said all military personnel planning to attend will need to call (304) 888-1718 by July 8 to have their names included on the list of attendees.
“Please state your name, the number of tickets you will need and branch of service,” she said. “Come out for a great night of baseball and show your support for our active and veteran military.”
Sponsors of the event are Kings Tire, Drive for the Deployed, the Marine Corps League and the American Legion Riley-Vest Post 9.
“Don’t forget to thank a veteran,” Blackwell said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.