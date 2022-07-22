PRINCETON — Parents wondering if their children’s car seats are giving them the best possible protection can get them checked for free July 29 with help from the Child Passenger Safety Program of West Virginia.
The West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program will be sponsoring a free community car safety seat check on Friday, July 29 from 9 a.m. to noon at the East River Plaza near the Walmart in Princeton, according to Lieutenant Adam M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
“Anyone with children that uses a car seat is encouraged to attend to have their seat checked,” Ballard said. “According to AAA and the National Safety Council research, nearly 93 percent of child car seats are not used correctly.”
The check will help ensure that a child’s safety is the best size and fit for him or her. Child safety seats will also be checked for defects or recalls that could make them ineffective in the event of a crash. The seats will also be checked to make sure they are installed properly, and parents will be shown how to install them the right way.
The West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program will be hosting a Child Passenger Safety Technician training class prior to this event, Ballard said. It will be held at the Mercer County Gardner Center.
“Currently, we have 14 individuals signed up from our local area from different organizations that will get approximately 32 hours of training on the different types of seat belts and child car seats, and will also learn how to properly install them,” he said. “This is a national certification through SafeKids.org, and upon completing the class they will be able to provide in-person instruction to parents and caregivers on the best practices when transporting children, as well as instruction and guidance on how to install the car seat correctly.”
