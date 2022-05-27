BLUEFIELD — A local fraternity chapter presented Bluefield State College, which will officially be a university on July 1, a $5,000 endowment Thursday as well as scholarships to two area high school seniors.
Terry Martin, scholarship committee chair with Chi Alpha, the local chapter of the national Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, said he hopes the endowment will grow.
“The school can use the money as they see fit, it is up to them to decide,” he said. “They chose to use it as a scholarship endowment.”
Martin, who lives in Charlotte and a native of South Carolina, said he played football at Concord University and was a fraternity member at the undergraduate level, continuing his involvement after graduating.
Chi Alpha covers Concord, BSC and Bluefield University, he said, and the chapter has 25 members.
“We have been giving away scholarships to local high school students for the last four years,” he said, with Bluefield, Princeton and Mt. View high schools participating. “It is based on a high school essay contest.”
Students write an essay with a different theme each year, he said, then one winner from each high school is chosen and wins a $500 scholarship to be used for ancillary expenses not covered by many scholarships.
Out of the three winners locally, one is chosen to compete at the district level.
This year’s winner from Princeton High School, Aidan Ashe, was selected to compete at the district level and placed second in that competition.
The other local winner was Chloe Dudgeon from Mt. View High School.
Martin said no one from Bluefield High School participated in the contest this year.
The theme this year, chosen by the Omega Psi Phi national organization, was a long one, Martin said.
Students wrote on the topic of “promoting self-employment and entrepreneurship as an important way of creating new jobs and enhancing the labor market for the unemployed and other disadvantaged groups. In a post-COVID world, why is it essential that young people change their mindset toward self-employment?”
Martin said the themes are usually timely and participants all over the country write about the same theme.
The fraternity also does fundraising to do many other deeds in the community, he said, including giving Christmas gifts to the needy, helping with homelessness and giving to family shelters.
“There is a lot we do in the area,” he said.
The chapter also works with and mentors local members of the undergraduate chapter, which is Zeta Sigma.
When they graduate, the hope is they will continue their involvement as a graduate in Chi Alpha, Martin said, even if they, like him, are not from here and don’t live here.
“It was important for me to give back to the area,” he said of his days at Concord. “I did my student teaching at Princeton High School.”
This area is “where we get our start,” he said.
Martin said he hopes the high schools next year will have a lot of participants in the essay contest.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.