CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was not awarded VHSL All-Class 2 Player of the Year accolades in recent balloting — but it would be difficult to overlook him on the all-state roster.
Turner-Bradshaw was one of four Graham football players to earn All-Class 2 first team honors. In his own case, he was awarded the honor at four different positions: receiver, kick returner, defensive back and punt returner.
Graham offensive lineman Brody Meadows, unsurprisingly, earned a first team selection in the offensive front.
The Class 2 state runner-up G-Men placed headknocker Connor Roberts on the first team defensive front. Teammate Zach Blevins — who captained the G-Men on defense and on offense as quarterback — earning first team honors at defensive end.
The VHSL Class 2 offensive Player of the Year was King William senior running back Demond Claiborne, who led the Cavaliers to victory over Graham in the Class 2 state championship game. Defensive player of the year was punter Tyler Banks of Nottoway.
Class 2 Coach of the Year was King William’s Scott Moore, who skippered the Cavaliers the state championship.
Two other local football players earned All-Class 2 second team honors. Both are underclassmen.
Tazewell junior Cassius Harris, who broke the VHSL’s single-season record for receptions made, earned second team status as a wide receiver.
Graham sophomore running back Ty’Drez Clements — who was Graham’s primary running back during the unbeaten run to the state championship game — was named second team all-state at running back.
