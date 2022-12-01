FINDLAY, Ohio — The Concord University football team has placed four players on the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region One Teams that were released Thursday afternoon.
Junior wide receiver Jarod Bowie and junior running back Thurlow Wilkins were named to the first team while senior quarterback Jack Mangel and graduate linebacker Ty Maust were selections to the second team.
Bowie continues his collection of postseason honors. Earlier Thursday, he was named as a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy. The Martinsburg, West Virginia native hauled in 102 receptions, tallied a Mountain East Conference single-season record 1,773 yards and scored 18 touchdowns.
Bowie leads Division II in receptions and yards and is second in touchdowns. He set CU single-season records in all three categories. Bowie had five games of at least 200 receiving yards and five games where he scored at least two touchdowns. Included in his performances was tying the Concord single-game receptions record with 16 at West Liberty. He added three, three-touchdown games in wins over Charleston, Wheeling and Alderson Broaddus.
Wilkins is CU’s first all-region running back since Calvinaugh Jones in 2014. Wilkins ran for 1,179 yards and 12 touchdowns as he averaged six yards per tote.
Wilkins finished fourth in Super Region One in rushing yards. and his 12 rushing touchdowns were also fourth in the region. The Avon Park, Florida native put together four games with 100 or more yards on the ground, including a 279-yard, four-touchdown effort versus Charleston. He added 277 combined yards and five touchdowns in the final two games of the regular season versus Alderson Broaddus and UNC-Pembroke.
Wilkins’ first 100-yard game came in a 21-7 win over Glenville State where he scored two touchdowns.
Mangel, a native of Athens, Georgia, was in charge of one of Division II’s top offenses in 2022. Concord ranked fourth in the country in yards per game (487.6).
Individually, Mangel threw for 3,667 yards and 39 touchdowns. He completed 64 percent of his passes as he set the single-season passing touchdown record at CU. Mangel is second in Division II in passing touchdowns and is fourth in yards. Mangel threw for six touchdowns in a win over Charleston, and added seven touchdown tosses two weeks later versus Wheeling. Mangel ended the season by throwing for at least 350 yards in six straight games.
Concord’s starting middle linebacker, Maust, finished as the top tackler in the MEC this season, and ranked third in Super Region One with his 124 stops. He added 8.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception.
The Roanoke, Virginia native had eight games of double-digit tackles, including five straight to end the season. Maust had a career-best 16 stops at West Virginia State, and added 16 more in the season finale at UNC-Pembroke. One of the best performances of the season for Maust was a nine-tackle, 2.5-tackle for loss outing in a key road win at Frostburg State.
The four all-region standouts are the most for the Mountain Lions since 2014.
Bowie and Wilkins move on to the All-American ballot with their first team selections.
Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent was named the D2CCA Super Region One Offensive Player of the Year. Slippery Rock defensive lineman DJ Adediwura was selected Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year.
— Contact sports@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.