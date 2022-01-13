ST. PETERSBURG, FL. — Jean Ramirez, bullpen catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays and former Princeton Ray, passed away suddenly at 28-years-old.
His death was announced on the Tampa Bay Rays twitter on Tuesday, which called his passing unexpected and sudden but released no cause of death.
Ramirez first came to the region to play for the Princeton Rays baseball team in 2016, where he would become a major playmaker. He was part of the lineup that led the Rays to win the 2018 Mercer Cup, and was a consistent feature during the team’s final years before being picked up by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2019.
The Princeton Rays, along with their rivals the Bluefield Blue Jays, were dissolved as part of the Minor League Teams reorganizing in 2020. The teams would be reborn into the two cities’ current WhistlePigs and Ridge Runners respectively.
“Jean was an incredible teammate and friend,” said Tampa Rays Manager Kevin Cash. “He brought so much passion and energy each day to our clubhouse and bullpen, and his love for the Rays and baseball was evident to all who interacted with him. He had the biggest heart and most infectious smile. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Jean will be deeply missed.”
Contact James Trent at jtrent@bdtonline.com
