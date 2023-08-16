BLUEFIELD — Today heavy machinery is scheduled to start demolishing an old waterslide and an adjoining building long considered eyesores, but many people still remember when it was a place for childhood fun on hot summer days.
The day before the machines were scheduled to move, the waterpark’s creator stopped by to take a look. Foliage has swallowed up much of the waterslide and the building next to its ramp is windowless and full of trash, but James Musolin of Brushfork remembers when parents would drop off their children so they could enjoy the slide. He still remembers supervising the waterslide’s construction and when it opened.
“It was right around 1985, 86,” he recalled. “Like I say, I invested several thousand dollars in doing this. It just seemed like an opportunity to give the people of the community something for entertainment and, you know, fun for the children and keep them out of trouble. Basically, give them an opportunity to do something during the day. The parents could drop them off during the day and leave them and they’d ride all day. We had food here. We had video machines here. We had the miniature golf and several things going on. We had parties at night and in the afternoon. Birthday parties.”
A nearby evangelism school would let its students come to the waterslide, too.
“In the summers they would drop their students off during the day, and they would come out in busloads,” Musolin said. “It was really nice.”
Musolin decided to build the waterslide after seeing other ones while on vacation with his family.
“It was an experiment, because basically nothing like that was around this area,” he said. “Every time we’d go to Myrtle Beach or whatever, we’d go to the waterslides. I said to myself, ‘Hmmm. How would that work in by golly West Virginia?’ and I said let me see what investment I can do.”
“And like I said, I tried it. And it did real well,” Musolin said. “People were happy. I’ve seen a lot of happy kids, a lot of happy parents, visiting and enjoying themselves. Yes, it was an experiment and basically I thought I’d do that.”
Musolin and his family operated the waterslide park for seven or eight years, but then he became an engineer for the Volvo company in Dublin, Va.
“I was over their programing department and I saved them millions of dollars on ideas on how to save money,” he said. “Of course, I got a pat on the back and a raise, but I just didn’t have the time (for the waterslide). It’s a big time thing to keep it up, maintenance and safety and all that. Basically, all three of my daughters helped me and all three of them ended up going in the summertime to college.”
The new job, his wife Barbara’s work in the insurance industry and other circumstances like his daughters going to college left Musolin without enough time or people to operate the park.
“I had my sister-in-law. She couldn’t help me and here I am, I got a new job, and that’s basically what happened,” he said. “This gentleman from Pineville stopped by every day talking to my sister-in-law and said he wanted to buy the place. He did that several weeks, and my wife talked me into selling it.”
The new owner told Musolin that he had plans for expanding the waterslide park. These plans did not come to fruition.
“Anyway, he said he was going to put an Olympic-sized pool in, some bumper cars and kind of add on to it; but he kept it for about a year, a year and a half, and used it for a write off and just let it go, and it was very disappointing,” he said. “I was very saddened when that happened, because I saw a lot of good things going on before. People were happy.”
Nobody else operated the park after it closed. Looking back, Musolin said he would never have allowed the park to deteriorate if he had kept it.
“It was good for the community and a big investment. I loved seeing people, the children, having fun and giving them something to do. I enjoy people. I’m a people person. Basically, I totally enjoyed it when I was here. It’s sad to see the way it went downhill, but there was nothing I could do. It was out of my hands.”
Demolition is scheduled to begin early today. Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated buildings officer, estimated that removing both the waterslide and the adjoining building will take several days to complete.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
