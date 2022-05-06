KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The only person who can fulfill your dreams is you. No one knows that better than former Gate City Blue Devil and current Los Angeles Lakers’ point guard Mac McClung.
While he is still in pursuit of his goal to play full time in the NBA and climbing the figurative ladder to that goal one rung at a time, he remembers that his attendance at a youth basketball camp may have been what set those dream wheels in motion.
Last weekend, McClung hosted the second annual Mac McClung Basketball Camp at the TNTSPORTSPLEX in downtown Kingsport.
He hoped the camp will inspire the 200-plus attendees to perhaps formulate their own basketball dreams, much like he did so many years ago.
“I remember thinking that the high school [basketball players] were the coolest thing in the world,” said McClung.
“To see that [same look] in the faces of these kids is very humbling, but a great experience.”
Attendees were exposed to techniques and drills that McClung himself uses in his everyday training. Several campers were awarded prizes for their effort and intensity throughout the session.
McClung interacted with all the camp participants and entertained them with his signature high-flying dunks.
The session closed with each attendee given the opportunity to have an item autographed and photo taken with the hometown basketball hero.
It was obvious to anyone watching that no one had more fun than McClung himself.
“This is one of the most fun things that I do in the offseason, play around with the kids in the area. I am very grateful to TNT for fitting my camp into their schedule,” McClung said.
“The younger kids, like those in K through 4th grade, just want to have a good time, but I also want them to be inspired to be anything they want to be and do anything they want to do.”
McClung is still riding high from his exemplary first year in the NBA G League. He was named to the All-NBA G League Rookie Team and voted 2021-2022 NBA G League Rookie-of-the-Year by the league’s head coaches and general managers.
In 27 regular-season games, he averaged nearly 22 points-per-game, eight assists, and seven rebounds.
“This year was probably my biggest year of growth as a player. I got to play point guard and I love to pass the basketball,” said McClung.
“I believe I opened the scouts’ eyes to the fact that I can play point guard at the top level. I’m going to get back to Los Angeles and get stronger, faster, and get my shot going.”
McClung is currently signed to a two-way contract with the Lakers that is set to expire around July 1.
He loves the Lakers’ culture but understands the business nature of the NBA.
“We’ll see if the Lakers want to re-sign me for the year or see if any other teams are interested. Whoever wants me, I want them.”
Regardless of how things play out in early July, McClung firmly believes he will be in an NBA training camp next fall.
“No doubt. No doubt. I want to be on an NBA roster next season, for sure.”
