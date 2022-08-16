KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Bluefield University Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics Tonia Walker was recognized as NAIA Nike Executive of the Year when Women Leaders in College Sports announced its 2022 award recipients, on Tuesday.
The honors include the Nike Lifetime Achievement Awards, Nike Executives of the Year, Rising Executives Awards, and special recognition for a Title IX Legend.
Walker, who was hired in 2019 as Bluefield’s first full-time athletic director, oversaw a significant expansion of the Rams athletic department prior to accepting her position as Assistant Commissioner of the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association this past May.
Women Leaders in College Sports is committed to recognizing the achievements and successes of women working in athletics.
Celebrating these accomplishments is an integral piece of advancing women in athletics, organization spokespersons said.
“In the 50th Anniversary of Title IX, we are thrilled to celebrate this group of exemplary women who are blazing trails in the industry of college sports,” said Patti Phillips, CEO of Women Leaders in College Sports.
“These women are the definition of leaders and way showers. They are highly deserving of their awards, and we can’t wait to honor them,” Phillips said.
Walker and the other recipients will be recognized at the Women Leaders National Convention held in Kansas City on Oct. 9-11.
