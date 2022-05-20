EAST RIVER — Once the thunder and lightning dissipated on Thursday night, it was up to the Graham G-Men to generate some electricity of their own.
That’s exactly how their Southwest District Tournament semifinal played out, with the G-Men taking a 7-1 victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado at East River Soccer Complex.
Virginia High subsequently forfieted the SWD title game that had been slated for 7 p.m. tonight. The Bearcats will return to action at East River in Region D tournament play on Thursday, most likely against Lee High.
A thunderstorm rolled in from the west and lightning resulted in a long delay in the second half of the Virginia-Marion game. As a result, the Richlands-Graham contest finished up at 11:01 p.m.
“It was rough,” said Graham junior defender Aidan Bowers. “We sat in the locker room for almost two hours, and then we started warming up and getting ready in the rain.”
Graham head coach George Aiello said the late start was no problem.
“The boys were ready to play tonight,” the coach said. “They still want to win a championship on Saturday, so they had to win tonight. They played well.”
Richlands head coach Chris Johnson said, “This is a really hard environment to play in. and it’s a rivalry game. It doesn’t matter where you stand in the district. “and these guys showed up tonight. They showed incredible sportsmanship, and they were honorable, and respectful, and they led their team. … They worked hard, until the last whistle.”
Johnson said about his seniors, “These guys have done a lot of work for us … I couldn’t be more proud of our seniors. We’re going to miss them a lot — not only for their ball skills, but for their leadership, and their honor and their respect.”
Graham (12-0) had already defeated Richlands (4-7-1) twice in the regular season. The two teams were very familiar with each other’s styles. The G-Men field nine seniors and eight of the Blue Tornado’s 15 players are seniors.
They had contested a lot of soccer balls over the past four years and they were not about to let up in a district tournament match.
The key for Graham on Thursday was to stretch the Richlands defense.
Ethan Aiello, son of the Graham coach, said, “We practice spreading the ball all the time, and we practice one-on-ones, and that’s how we beat teams. … We really tried to do it more tonight than, really, ever, and it worked out great for us.”
George Aiello said, “Soccer’s about possession, and we just wanted to possess the ball.”
Ethan Aiello recorded the first goal in the 12th minute with an unassisted strike from 18 yards out. About 15 minutes later, he took a penalty kick that pinballed around in front of the Richlands goal. and was put away by Carter Nipper for a 2-0 lead.
Jackson Ward’s rainbow from near midfield hopped over the goalkeeper’s head for Graham’s next score, and Braden Surface gave Graham a 4-0 halftime lead with a point-blank punch into the left side of the net.
Ethan Aiello and sophomore Dennis Thomas scored slightly more than a minute apart for a 6-0 advantage early in the second half.
Richlands senior Gray Queen spoiled the shutout with 31:22 left on the clock. He issued a penalty kick that was knocked to the ground by Graham keeper Nic Knowles. But Queen dashed past Knowles and tapped the loose ball over the goal line.
Queen “drew the penalty kick out, and put it in the net,” Johnson said. “He followed it, which is really great.”
Queen said, “The goalie saved it. It was a good save, I was just there to tap it in.”
Knowles said, “I had to think a little bit differently about (defending shots against Richlands), because I know that Gray, their striker, can place the ball anywhere he wants.”
Graham’s Ben Morgan produced the final goal with a lightning shot from the top of the 18 box.
The G-Men were in the process of putting bench players in the game by then.
George Aiello said, “We got everybody in today. That was good. … We’ve got a lot of players; we’ve got a lot of boys that want to play. I like that, too.”
The G-Men took 26 shots, and 12 of them were on goal. Richlands senior goalkeeper Shane Vencill made five saves. Knowles stopped three of the Blue Tornado’s four shots on goal.
Graham was awarded seven corner kicks on Thursday, but also was judged to be offsides seven times.
Richlands is not finished with its soccer season. The Tornado will play Marion on Monday or Tuesday in a district consolation match to determine seedings for next week’s region tournament.
Vencill said Richlands will approach that game “with a chip on our shoulders. Just play hard, and pay fair, and get after it. … We’re out to win as many as we can. We just want to play hard and fast and clean. That’s what we’re about.”
He said Graham is “a good soccer team,” then added, “I’m proud of my team, 100 percent. We were a man down, and we fought hard.”
Though Graham had already secured the No. 1 seed in the regionals, the G-Men felt there there would have been something at stake on Saturday.
Ethan Aiello said, “It’s probably the most important game, so far, this year. If we win, it’ll be great for us in the long run.”
Bowers said, “If we want to keep going, we have to keep winning. We can’t afford to lose a game. and we want to keep our winning streak going.”
